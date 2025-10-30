$20 Million Gift Transforms Desert Caballeros Western Museum into the Sigler Western Museum

BY Frontdoors Media

The Desert Caballeros Western Museum is now the Sigler Western Museum, named after Carey and Jack Sigler. Photo: Rick D’Elia

In a landmark moment for Arizona’s arts community, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg has received a transformative $20 million gift from longtime residents Carey and Jack Sigler. The donation, one of the largest ever made to an arts and cultural organization in the state, will see the museum renamed the Sigler Western Museum in their honor, effective immediately.

The Siglers’ generosity is helping propel an ambitious expansion: a $30 million art museum and pavilion planned across the street from the existing facility. The new 27,100-square-foot complex will feature state-of-the-art gallery spaces, an indoor pavilion, and an outdoor sculpture courtyard. It will complement the museum’s current 25,600-square-foot main building and its nearby 4,674-square-foot Cultural Crossroads Learning Center.

The museum draws around 40,000 visitors annually. Over the last two decades, it has gained national recognition for spotlighting women artists in Western art through its celebrated Cowgirl Up! Art from the Other Half of the West exhibition and sale. The museum’s efforts were recognized by True West Magazine as Best Western Museum Readers’ Choice and the No. 2 Top Art Museum of the West.

The new facility, expected to open in 2027, is being designed by Studio Ma, a Phoenix-based architectural firm known for Scottsdale’s Museum of the West and the Heard Museum renovations. Construction will be led by Okland Construction.

“The outdoor courtyard is a real driver to the design of the building,” said Christopher Alt, AIA, founding principal of Studio Ma. “We are wrapping the building around the courtyard and ensuring visual connections to the art pavilion, lobby, and galleries. The Museum’s role in the community cannot be overstated. It is the conservatory of important works of art and also has an important role in the social fabric of the town.”

The new art complex will allow for an expanded Cowgirl Up! exhibition, modern technologies, and a catering kitchen for events. The outdoor courtyard will serve as a sculpture garden and gathering space, while the existing museum building will continue to focus on the stories, artifacts, and legends of the American West.

Carey and Jack Sigler’s roots have shaped their lifelong commitment to preserving the culture of the region. Childhood friends who grew up on neighboring ranches in New Mexico, the couple moved to Arizona after Jack’s Army service. Jack went on to lead Russell Sigler Inc., an independent HVAC distributor, while Carey taught for 35 years. Their shared love of ranch life eventually drew them to Wickenburg, where they have lived for two decades.

The new $30M facility, art museum and pavilion will feature gallery spaces and an outdoor courtyard.

Rendering courtesy of Sigler Western Museum

“We must keep the Western heritage. It is a big part of me,” Carey said. “The Museum is the foundation of Wickenburg.”

“The Museum is the crown jewel for Wickenburg and the area and for visitors from around the world. It helps the people here feel connected. Being involved with the Museum has felt like an extension of our family,” added Jack. “The American West is something unique to the United States. I always thought that was our heritage and the lifestyle is great to keep.”

For the museum’s leadership, the Siglers’ gift represents far more than a financial milestone. It’s an investment in the cultural and educational fabric of Wickenburg.

“Our museum has spectacular art, and we want to be able to showcase it to all of Arizona and the United States,” Executive Director Daniel Finley said. “Through the generosity of Carey and Jack Sigler, our dreams will soon be realized. The museum has always been a vital part of Arizona, and it will become even more so in the future.”

From its beginnings with just 140 artworks in 1975 to today’s collection of more than 600 pieces, the newly named Sigler Western Museum stands as both a guardian of Western art and a living testament to the community’s enduring spirit.

“The museum serves as a cornerstone of pride in Wickenburg and plays a vital role in attracting a seasonal population that nearly doubles during the winter months. With 40,000 annual visitors, the museum significantly contributes to our economy,” Mayor BG Bratcher said. “The generous Sigler donation and the addition of new buildings promise to strengthen this impact and help shape the future of Wickenburg. I am sincerely grateful to Carey and Jack and the many other donors for their gifts.”

With this unprecedented gift, the museum is poised to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and ensure that the stories and artistry of the American West continue to inspire generations to come. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit westernmuseum.org.