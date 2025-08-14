Family Promise of Greater Phoenix Receives $150K to Expand Emergency Shelter Program

BY Frontdoors Media

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix received a $150,000 grant from JE Dunn Construction to support its Emergency Shelter Program.

Family Promise will use the grant to improve and expand its family emergency shelter program at four different sites across the Valley.

“This generous grant from JE Dunn Construction will significantly enhance our ability to serve families experiencing homelessness in the Greater Phoenix area,” said Ted Taylor, CEO at Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. “With these funds, we can improve and expand our Emergency Shelter Program, ensuring more families have access to safe, supportive spaces where they can work towards stability and self-sufficiency. This partnership exemplifies the community support that is crucial to our mission of helping families build a better future.”

The grant is part of JE Dunn’s Cornerstone Campaign, which expands the company’s existing annual giving by donating more than $1 million each year. Charities across the United States are selected by employees and vetted by JE Dunn’s community impact team and national Cornerstone Committee.

JE Dunn employees chose “Access to safe and supportive spaces for kids in need” as the focus for the 2025 Cornerstone Campaign.

“We are thrilled to launch this new, employee-driven philanthropic strategy as part of our community impact,” said Nancy Phelps, JE Dunn Community Impact Director. “Our employees resoundingly chose to support organizations that create safe and supportive environments for kids in need. What an incredible honor to partner with our local communities in shaping a brighter future for the next generation.”

Founded in 1998, and led by Taylor since 2010, Family Promise’s mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for families through innovative solutions.

Since its founding, Family Promise has helped more than 2,100 families overcome homelessness through its Interfaith Hospitality Network, which offers nutritious meals and private shelter accommodations. The organization operates Family Day Centers and step-up housing, providing parents with individualized support focused on employment, financial stability and long-term self-sufficiency. Family Promise’s 60-day Emergency Shelter Program has resulted in a 70 percent graduation rate in moving families from unhoused to permanent housing, and an 80 percent housing retention rate for graduates at 24 months after graduation.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit familypromiseaz.org.