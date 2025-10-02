Valley of the Sun United Way Finds a New Home at Park Central

BY Frontdoors Media

The move-in date for Valley of the Sun United Way is slated for January 2026. Rendering courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

In a move that reflects strategic foresight and a commitment to community and collaboration, Valley of the Sun United Way is relocating its headquarters to the historic and newly revitalized Park Central in midtown Phoenix. The nonprofit will take over the 14,000-square-foot Graham Building, creating a more efficient, flexible space designed to foster innovation and deepen connections across sectors.

The relocation comes at a meaningful time, as the organization celebrates its 100th anniversary of service to the Valley. Downsizing from its previous location, the new space offers a reduced footprint, but a larger opportunity: to create a collaborative campus where nonprofit leaders, donors, business partners, and community members can come together under one roof.

“United Way has always been about connecting people and resources to drive impact,” President and CEO Carla Vargas Jasa said. “Our new home at Park Central is a space where community solutions are born.”

By joining Park Central – a mixed-use development that blends business, healthcare, education, and culture – United Way positions itself at the center of community transformation. The project is co-developed by Plaza Companies and Holualoa Companies and has already become home to institutions like Creighton University’s Health Sciences Campus, Dignity Health, Barrow Neurological Institute, and Artlink.

“Valley of the Sun UW is an ideal addition,” COO of Holualoa Companies Steve Lindley said. “Their mission aligns perfectly with the collaborative spirit we’re building.”

The Graham Building, where United Way will set up its new headquarters, carries historical significance for the organization and the city itself. Named after the Graham family, who have long ties to Park Central and area development, the building also nods to United Way’s own past, when Park Central hosted the fundraising “thermometer” that marked the success of annual campaigns.

“We’re honored to welcome United Way to Park Central,” said Sharon Harper, Chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies. “Their presence will enrich our campus and create a true resource for the Valley.”

The move is made possible through the support of several mission-aligned partners who offered their services at “low-bono” rates, including Gensler (architecture), JLL, The Coppola Cheney Group, Goodmans, Immedia, and others. This spirit of generosity echoes United Way’s model of shared impact, in which individuals and institutions work together to solve big problems.

Valley of the Sun United Way partners with over 23,000 donors, 8,400+ volunteers, and 500 corporate partners, along with nonprofits, schools, and grassroots organizations. Their work focuses on housing and homelessness, health, education, and workforce development, all with the goal of building a thriving Maricopa County. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit vsuw.org and parkcentralphoenix.com.