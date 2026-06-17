IWF Arizona Launches Leadership Fellows Program to Elevate the Next Generation of Women Leaders

BY Frontdoors Media

The initiative will connect emerging women leaders with mentorship, executive development and a global network of lasting impact.

Image courtesy of IWF

International Women’s Forum Arizona is investing in the future of women’s leadership by launching its inaugural IWF Arizona Leadership Fellows Program: Women Opening Doors to Women. Designed as a nine-month leadership experience, the initiative aims to empower emerging women leaders across the state through mentorship, executive development, and meaningful connections that extend beyond Arizona.

Created to address the realities of today’s evolving business landscape, the program offers participants a customizable learning path tailored to their professional goals and leadership journeys. Through the IWF network, fellows will engage with accomplished women leaders at the local, state, national, and international levels, gaining insights and perspectives that can help shape the next chapter of their careers.

The inaugural cohort will be intentionally limited to 12 participants, fostering a highly personalized environment where authentic relationships and transformative growth can flourish. Fellows will have opportunities to build cross-industry connections, learn directly from experienced IWF leaders and explore ways to champion the advancement of other women in leadership roles.

“International Women’s Forum Arizona’s Leadership Fellows Program is designed to fuel career growth and empower women to lead with greater confidence, clarity, and impact,” Mission Advancement Chair Lauren Chazal said. “We’ve tailored this program to help rising leaders navigate today’s complex business landscape, strengthen their leadership capabilities, and drive meaningful success within their organizations, all while inspiring the next generation of women to step boldly into their potential.”

For Board President JoAnn Holland, the initiative represents an opportunity to cultivate a new generation of leaders through an experience unlike any other currently offered in the state.

“IWF Arizona is proud to launch the first customizable learning path and global leadership program in the state; an unprecedented opportunity for future women leaders to connect with IWF members locally, across Arizona, and around the world,” Holland said. “This is more than a program; it’s a transformative journey we’re honored to lead. We’re seeking women leaders from across the state to join this exceptional program and help shape the future of leadership in Arizona.”

The Leadership Fellows Program reflects IWF Arizona’s broader mission to advance women’s leadership through mentorship, collaboration and the exchange of ideas across industries. By connecting emerging leaders with established executives and innovators, the organization hopes to create a ripple effect that strengthens communities, organizations and the future of leadership throughout Arizona.

Applications for the 2026–2027 Fellows class are now open through July 31. IWF Arizona brings together accomplished women leaders from fields including technology and innovation, healthcare and medicine, law and justice, finance and investment, media and communications, entrepreneurship, government, academia, the arts and nonprofit organizations.

As part of the International Women’s Forum, the organization is connected to a global network of more than 8,400 women leaders spanning 35 countries, all committed to advancing women’s leadership and opening doors for those who follow. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit iwfaz.org.