A Legacy of Service: Cathy Peterson Retires After 35 Years with Catholic Charities

BY Frontdoors Media

Peterson leaves a legacy defined by expanded programs, community impact, and by the lives she helped shape across Northern Arizona.

Image courtesy of Catholic Charities

After more than three decades of service, Catherine “Cathy” Peterson is preparing to retire from Catholic Charities, concluding a 35-year career marked by compassion, innovation, and a commitment to serving Arizona’s most vulnerable communities.

As Executive Director of the Northern Arizona region and Vice President of Northern Arizona Program Operations, Peterson’s impact reaches far beyond the programs she helped build. It lives on through the communities she strengthened, the relationships she cultivated, and the leaders she mentored along the way.

Peterson began her journey with Catholic Charities in Flagstaff as a case manager working in emergency assistance and a food pantry. Over the years, she served in a variety of roles across Northern and Central Arizona, including counselor, regional director and vice president. Her professional path mirrored her dedication to the organization’s mission, and with more than 40 years as a licensed clinical social worker, she gained a unique understanding of every level of service.

Throughout her career, Peterson balanced leadership with family life, raising her children while working at Catholic Charities and embracing a workplace culture that allowed her to remain present for life’s important moments. What began as a job evolved into what she has described as a true “work home.”

Guided by a deep sense of faith and purpose, Peterson viewed service not simply as a profession but as a calling. That philosophy shaped both her leadership style and the culture she helped foster throughout the organization. Colleagues describe her as a servant leader whose compassion, integrity and dedication inspired those around her and elevated the work of Catholic Charities.

Under Peterson’s leadership, Catholic Charities expanded its reach across Northern Arizona through housing initiatives, re-entry programs and the continued growth of efforts such as North Star Youth Partnership. Her approach to growth, however, was never driven by expansion alone. Instead, she focused on listening to the unique needs of each community and developing solutions rooted in trust, collaboration and responsiveness.

One of the most visible examples of her leadership is the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope in Bullhead City. What began as a modest day drop-in center ultimately evolved into a 57-bed shelter that now provides overnight accommodations and serves more than 200 meals daily through its on-site commercial kitchen and dining room.

Peterson played a critical role in bringing the vision to life, building relationships with community leaders and partners and investing deeply in the area to earn the trust needed to move the project forward. Today, the administrative office is named The Catherine Brummet Peterson Administrative Center, honoring her extraordinary contributions to the shelter’s creation and success.

Yet those closest to Peterson say her greatest legacy cannot be measured in buildings or programs. Rather, it is found in the people she helped develop. Throughout her career, she openly shared her knowledge, encouraged professional growth and created opportunities for others to lead. Her emphasis on mentorship and succession planning helped cultivate the next generation of Catholic Charities leaders and ensured the organization’s values would continue long after her retirement.

At the center of everything Peterson accomplished was a commitment to the individuals and families Catholic Charities serves. Her decisions consistently reflected a belief that communities are measured by how they care for those who are most vulnerable. Whether launching new initiatives, strengthening partnerships or mentoring staff, she remained grounded in that purpose.

As Peterson prepares to retire in July, she looks forward to spending time with family and exploring volunteer opportunities. Her connection to Catholic Charities will continue through limited involvement, supporting leadership development and ensuring a smooth transition for the future. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit catholiccharitiesaz.org.