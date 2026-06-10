Piper Trust Awards Nearly $25M to Maricopa County Nonprofits and Programs

BY Frontdoors Media

Inaugural poet laureate Dr. Alberto Ríos, Piper’s President and CEO Steve Zabilski, and Dr. Judy Mohraz, Piper Trust’s inaugural CEO.

Image courtesy of the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

A strong nonprofit sector is often the foundation of a thriving community, and Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust continues to demonstrate that belief through its latest round of philanthropic investments. During its recently concluded 2026 fiscal year, the Trust awarded nearly $25 million in grants to nonprofits and community partners across Maricopa County, supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life and address some of the region’s most pressing needs.

The year also marked a significant milestone for one of the Trust’s most impactful leadership initiatives: the 25th anniversary of the Piper Fellows program. Since its launch in 2001, the program has recognized and invested in nonprofit leaders who are driving meaningful change throughout Arizona. To date, 131 nonprofit professionals have received Piper Fellowships, which provide organizations with funding to support customized professional development opportunities for their leaders.

“We invest in people. We invest in leaders,” said Steve Zabilski, president and CEO of Piper Trust, “not simply to become Piper Fellows in order to improve themselves or even their organizations, but also for their commitment to improve our community.”

The program was created by Dr. Judy Mohraz, Piper Trust’s inaugural CEO, who envisioned a leadership development opportunity that prioritized nonprofit professionals who often spend their careers focused on serving others. Mohraz, who has served on the Trust’s Board of Trustees since 2012, was honored during the announcement of the 2025 class of Piper Fellows. The celebration included a special tribute from Dr. Alberto Ríos, Arizona’s inaugural poet laureate, who penned and read a commemorative poem titled “The Art of Believing” in recognition of the program’s 25th anniversary.

Piper Trust’s fiscal year grantmaking reflected its commitment to strengthening communities across Maricopa County. During the fiscal year, which covered April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026, the Trust awarded more than $24.7 million in grants supporting education, healthcare, arts and culture, services for children and older adults, faith-based organizations and other community initiatives.

One of the largest investments came in the form of $6 million in grants awarded to six of Arizona’s major colleges and universities to support their higher education missions within Maricopa County. The grants underscore the Trust’s longstanding belief that educational institutions play a critical role in economic opportunity, workforce development and community advancement.

Trust-initiated grantmaking accounted for more than $15.5 million of the year’s funding. These strategic investments are often conceived by the Trust or developed in partnership with other philanthropic organizations to address community-wide challenges and opportunities.

2025 Class of Piper Fellows

Among the notable initiatives was the Arts and Culture Experience Grants program, a collaboration between Piper Trust and Stardust Foundation that awarded $350,000 to 47 arts and culture organizations throughout Maricopa County. Timed during the holiday season, the grants helped organizations expand access to programming and reduce barriers for individuals and families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to participate.

The Trust also continued its commitment to homelessness prevention, directing $1.5 million toward collaborative efforts focused on eviction prevention and housing stability. The funding supports organizations working with low-income workers and older adults living on fixed incomes, helping families remain housed during periods of financial hardship before a crisis escalates into homelessness.

Another area of investment focused on meeting basic needs through a growing materials resource system that helps nonprofits efficiently distribute donated essentials to families throughout the region. Piper Trust provided $600,000 to expand the collaborative effort, which includes organizations such as Stardust Nonprofit Building Supplies, Delivering Dreams Arizona, Nourish Phoenix and St. Vincent de Paul.

The Piper Fellows program itself also received significant support, with $920,000 dedicated to the 2025 class of Fellows. The cohort includes leaders representing organizations across a wide range of causes, from youth services and healthcare to education, arts and legal advocacy. Each Fellow’s organization receives funding to support professional development plans, staff and board development, and future organizational enhancement opportunities.

In addition to its trust-initiated investments, Piper Trust awarded more than $6 million through its responsive grantmaking program, which supports projects developed in collaboration with Trust program officers. Funding was directed toward organizations serving children, expanding healthcare access, supporting older adults, strengthening arts and culture programs and advancing faith-based services.

Recipients included organizations such as Jazz in Arizona, Phoenix Chorale, Circle the City, Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, among many others.

As Maricopa County continues to grow, Piper Trust’s grantmaking reflects a philosophy that meaningful community impact comes from sustained investment in both organizations and the people who lead them.

Whether supporting nonprofit leadership, preventing homelessness, expanding access to arts and culture or strengthening educational opportunities, the Trust’s nearly $25 million in fiscal year 2026 grants represents an ongoing commitment to building a stronger, more resilient community for future generations. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit pipertrust.org.