Chandler Compadres Marks Record-Breaking Decade with $2.9M “Give Day”

BY Frontdoors Media

The group celebrated 10 years of impact after distributing nearly $3 million to organizations supporting families across the East Valley.

Image courtesy of the Chandler Compadres

The spirit of community giving was on full display in Chandler as the Chandler Compadres hosted their annual “Give Day,” unveiling a remarkable $2.9 million in support of nonprofits serving underprivileged children and families throughout the East Valley. The milestone marks the tenth consecutive year the organization has surpassed its own fundraising record, culminating in the largest distribution in its 45-year history.

Since its founding in 1980, Chandler Compadres has contributed more than $21 million to charitable causes, steadily expanding its reach from a small group of fewer than 20 members to a network of more than 100 active and life members. This year’s total contribution of $2,970,000 continues a strong upward trajectory following $2,745,000 last year and $2,315,000 in 2024.

The “Give Day” presentation brought together representatives from several beneficiary organizations, each of which received funding to strengthen youth development, family services, and community support programs. Among the largest allocations, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley received $1,400,000, followed by ICAN with $730,000. Additional support included $190,000 to the Chandler Service Club, $180,000 to AZCEND, $159,600 to Chandler Care Center, and $133,481 to Boost a Foster Family.

This year’s celebration also highlighted an individual achievement within the Compadres community. Aurora A., a teen leader from the Boys & Girls Club Chandler Compadres Branch, was named Arizona State Youth of the Year in recognition of her leadership, academic excellence, service, and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

“This remarkable fundraising achievement is the result of generous and growing donor support, along with the hard work of more than 100 active and life members who plan and host a variety of events throughout the year,” President Eric Petrie said. “We had a record-breaking year at the golf party and Rock the Cause for Kids, which allowed us to help even more children in need.”

Longstanding community partnerships have played a key role in the organization’s success. Gila River Resort & Casino has contributed more than $35,000 annually for at least five consecutive years while helping support signature events. Chandler-based Turbo Resources has donated $50,000 over the past two years through “Rock the Cause” fundraising efforts, and Enterprise Group Car Sales Arizona manager Chuck Maslin has supported the mission for more than five consecutive years through event sponsorship and auction participation.

As the Chandler Compadres look ahead, this year’s Give Day stands as both a celebration of sustained generosity and a reflection of a community deeply invested in the well-being of its youngest and most vulnerable residents. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit chandlercompadres.org.