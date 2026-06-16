Rosie’s House Strikes a Chord with Make Music Phoenix 2026, a Free Citywide Celebration

BY Frontdoors Media

From drumming and opera to instrument petting zoos and musical train rides, Make Music Phoenix returns June 21 with a day of free experiences designed to unite the Valley through the power of music.

Images courtesy of Rosie’s House

Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children is inviting the Valley to celebrate the universal language of music with the return of Make Music Phoenix on June 21, 2026. The free, all-day event transforms venues across Phoenix into stages, classrooms and gathering places where residents of all ages can experience the joy of making and sharing music together.

Inspired by the international Make Music Day movement, Make Music Phoenix encourages the community to explore live performances, workshops, interactive experiences and family activities in museums, arts centers, cafés and public spaces throughout the city. Now in its third year, the celebration has quickly become one of the Valley’s largest community music events. In 2025, more than 5,700 people participated across 13 zip codes through partnerships with museums, libraries, businesses, and more than 115 artists and volunteers.

“Make Music Phoenix is about bringing people together through the joy of music and creating opportunities for the community to participate,” said Becky Bell, President and CEO of Rosie’s House. “From hands-on music making and cultural performances to family-friendly activities and spontaneous musical moments, this event celebrates the creativity and diversity that make Phoenix such a vibrant place to live.”

The Medina Sisters at Acacia Library

The festivities begin with the “Kickoff Celebration: 30 Years of Music” at Rosie’s House from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will showcase performances by Rosie’s House alumni, students, and faculty while offering free breakfast, Valley Metro passes, raffle prizes, and a variety of interactive experiences. Guests can try their hand at mixing with DJ Dimension, explore the Instrument Petting Zoo, create DIY instruments, and enjoy complimentary face painting.

Arizona Center will host interactive performances, instrument exploration and storytime activities, while Arizona Opera presents performances of Ivory and Bow, Opera for Lunch and Circle Singing with Juli Burdette at the Wittcoff Black Box. Fushicho Daiko will offer free Taiko drumming workshops and performances at its Grand Avenue dojo, and the Heard Museum will spotlight Indigenous music and storytelling through presentations by artists Ryon Polequaptewa and Darryl Tonemah.

Families can also enjoy a free Family Field Trip at the Musical Instrument Museum, featuring hands-on experiences and complimentary admission to MIM’s galleries for up to two adults and all children. Additional programming includes family dance classes at Be Kind, interactive arts experiences at Phoenix Center for the Arts and Thunderbird Arts Center, a Community Open Mic Night at Phoenix Conservatory of Music, a vinyl DJ pop-up at Strip Mall, and performances aboard Valley Metro Rail trains connecting participating destinations throughout the day.

Community Drum Circle at Harmon Library

Children are encouraged to take part in the Make Music Phoenix Kids Passport program, which invites them to visit multiple venues, collect stickers and complete DIY musical activities as they explore the citywide celebration.

All Make Music Phoenix events are free and open to the public, although some activities require advance registration. The event is part of the global Make Music Day initiative, held annually on June 21 in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, the worldwide celebration invites musicians of all ages, genres and skill levels to perform in public spaces and experience the power of music to connect communities.

As one of the nation’s largest providers of free music education, Rosie’s House continues its mission of empowering Phoenix youth through access to high-quality instruction, instruments, performance opportunities and supportive services at no cost to families. Through Make Music Phoenix, that mission extends beyond the classroom, creating opportunities for the entire community to discover, participate in and celebrate the transformative impact of music. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit rosieshouse.org.