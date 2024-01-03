Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

Jan. 3, 2024

2023 – Our Year in Review

And just like that, 2023 has come to an end.

Each year, we like to reflect on the wonderful philanthropic work that was done in the Valley and look forward to what’s to come. We have compiled our most-loved content of 2023 as a thank you to our wonderful readers and partners.

Happy New Year from your friends at Frontdoors Media. Here’s to an incredible 2024!

Most-Viewed Photo Galleries

#1 – Society of Chairs 2023 Honors Icons & Community Leaders

#2 – Heart Ball 2023 Accelerates Change for American Heart Association

#3 – Board of Visitors Presents New Class of 2023 Flower Girls

Most-Viewed Articles

#1 – A Tribute to Susan “Sue” Glawe

#2 – 10 Questions With… Sophie Cunningham

#3 – Hidden Gems: A Peek into Valley Speakeasies

Most-Viewed Calendar Listings

#1 – 2023 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

#2 – Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

#3 – The 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Featured
Visit City of Hope billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Key to the Good Life: Traditions and Superstitions

Key to the Good Life: Traditions and Superstitions

10 Questions With… Kevan Hall

10 Questions With… Kevan Hall

Kitchen Doors: A Celebration of Arizona

Kitchen Doors: A Celebration of Arizona

Bookmarked: Kristen Wilson

Bookmarked: Kristen Wilson

Back to Top