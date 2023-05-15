Society of Chairs 2023 Honors Icons & Community Leaders

The Society of Chairs gala and awards program returned on Thursday, April 27, to recognize community leaders, philanthropists and volunteers in partnership with several award sponsors. The Phoenix Art Museum served as the host venue for the annual honors.

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust CEO Steve Zabilski & Michael Stavros of M Culinary

2023 Icon Honorees: Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell, PANDA Founders | Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Lewis Roca Chair of the Year Honorees & Finalists: Ellen & Howard Katz (Phoenix Art Museum) | Finalists Andrea Robertson (Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale), Bea Rocklin (Kids in Focus) & Candace Bianco, Teri Bockting, Chandra Petelin & Rachael Troyan (PANDA)

Event Sponsors: M Culinary | Lewis Roca | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Arizona Community Foundation | AZ Advances | Gateway for Cancer Research | HonorHealth Foundation | National Bank of Arizona / Nancy Hanley Eriksson

Event Partners: Phoenix Tech Audio Visual | Phoenix Art Museum | White House Floral Design Studio | Cre8ive Event Rentals | The Nash | Scott Foust Studios | DJ Pbody | Charity Charms | Maximo Branding

Beneficiaries: TGen via The Sauce Foundation (The official foundation of Frontdoors Media) & PANDA in honor of Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Ellen & Howard Katz, Chairs of the Year Honorees

Brad Anderson & Andrea Robertson, Chair of the Year FInalist

Nan McCoy, Chair of the Year Finalist Bea Rocklin & Colleen Katz

Chair of the Year Finalists Rachael Troyan, Candace Bianco, Courtney Gaintner, Chandra Petelin & Teri Bockting

Society of Chairs Founder Linda Herold & John Otto

Honoree Vicki Vaughn & Joan Koerber-Walker

Honorees Sandy Trznadel & Sue Fletcher

Honoree Mark Tarbell with Natalie Stewart

Gail Eagleburger, Community Champion Dana Dean & Jane Evans

Andrea Tyler Evans & Phoenix Art Museum Sybil Harrington Director & CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak Community Champion Honoree Adrienne Schiffner

Pamela Keefe & Judy Pearson

Laura Lo Bianco of Lewis Roca

Susie Small, Harriet Friedland & Jamie Lendrum

Sharon Harper & Dr. Oliver Harper

Kate Specter with Traci & Joe Chandler

Juanita Francis & Alyssa Crockett Nicole Rivet & Carly Davis

Loralee & Jared Langkilde with George Abrams & Shelly Crosby

Dr. Radha G. Rishi & Dr. Seema Patel Christine Bracamonte Wiggs & Marlena Kruger

Gary Jackson, Oscar De las salas, Kyle Kittleson & Markus Ford

Renee & Dave Merritt Sue & Irby Cain

Elaine Starks & Kevin Holt

Rebecca Ailes-Fine & Suzanne Hensing Molly Stockley & Darlene Keller-Price

Mike Mazzocco, Clayton Davenport, Shannon Mini, Mike Forelli & Cesar Cramton

Ginger Sykes Torres

2022 Icon Honoree Sandy Magruder

Letitia Frye

Erin Massey of TGen

Emcee Carey Peña

Andrea Tyler Evans

Team PANDA!

The 2022-23 Cover Stories Display

Table assignment display by Oh, Sugar! Event Design + Paperie

Stunning Florals by White House Design Studio

The Charlie Smith Trio