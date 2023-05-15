Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

May 15, 2023

Society of Chairs 2023 Honors Icons & Community Leaders

PANDA founders Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell

The Society of Chairs gala and awards program returned on Thursday, April 27, to recognize community leaders, philanthropists and volunteers in partnership with several award sponsors. The Phoenix Art Museum served as the host venue for the annual honors. 

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust CEO Steve Zabilski & Michael Stavros of M Culinary

2023 Icon Honorees: Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell, PANDA Founders | Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Lewis Roca Chair of the Year Honorees & Finalists: Ellen & Howard Katz (Phoenix Art Museum) | Finalists Andrea Robertson (Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale), Bea Rocklin (Kids in Focus) & Candace Bianco, Teri Bockting, Chandra Petelin & Rachael Troyan (PANDA)

Event Sponsors: M Culinary | Lewis Roca | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Arizona Community Foundation | AZ Advances | Gateway for Cancer Research | HonorHealth Foundation | National Bank of Arizona / Nancy Hanley Eriksson

Event Partners: Phoenix Tech Audio Visual | Phoenix Art Museum | White House Floral Design Studio | Cre8ive Event Rentals | The Nash | Scott Foust Studios | DJ Pbody | Charity Charms | Maximo Branding

Beneficiaries: TGen via The Sauce Foundation (The official foundation of Frontdoors Media) & PANDA in honor of Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Ellen & Howard Katz, Chairs of the Year Honorees
Brad Anderson & Andrea Robertson, Chair of the Year FInalist
Nan McCoy, Chair of the Year Finalist Bea Rocklin & Colleen Katz
Chair of the Year Finalists Rachael Troyan, Candace Bianco, Courtney Gaintner, Chandra Petelin & Teri Bockting
Society of Chairs Founder Linda Herold & John Otto
Honoree Vicki Vaughn & Joan Koerber-Walker
Honorees Sandy Trznadel & Sue Fletcher
Honoree Mark Tarbell with Natalie Stewart
Gail Eagleburger, Community Champion Dana Dean & Jane Evans
Andrea Tyler Evans & Phoenix Art Museum Sybil Harrington Director & CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak
Community Champion Honoree Adrienne Schiffner
Pamela Keefe & Judy Pearson
Laura Lo Bianco of Lewis Roca
Susie Small, Harriet Friedland & Jamie Lendrum
Sharon Harper & Dr. Oliver Harper 
Kate Specter with Traci & Joe Chandler
Juanita Francis & Alyssa Crockett
Nicole Rivet & Carly Davis
Loralee & Jared Langkilde with George Abrams & Shelly Crosby
Dr. Radha G. Rishi & Dr. Seema Patel 
Christine Bracamonte Wiggs & Marlena Kruger
Gary Jackson, Oscar De las salas, Kyle Kittleson & Markus Ford
Renee & Dave Merritt
Sue & Irby Cain
Elaine Starks & Kevin Holt
Rebecca Ailes-Fine & Suzanne Hensing
Molly Stockley & Darlene Keller-Price
Mike Mazzocco, Clayton Davenport, Shannon Mini, Mike Forelli & Cesar Cramton
Ginger Sykes Torres
2022 Icon Honoree Sandy Magruder
Letitia Frye
Erin Massey of TGen
Emcee Carey Peña
Andrea Tyler Evans
Team PANDA!
The 2022-23 Cover Stories Display
Table assignment display by Oh, Sugar! Event Design + Paperie
Stunning Florals by White House Design Studio
The Charlie Smith Trio
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
