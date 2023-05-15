Society of Chairs 2023 Honors Icons & Community Leaders
The Society of Chairs gala and awards program returned on Thursday, April 27, to recognize community leaders, philanthropists and volunteers in partnership with several award sponsors. The Phoenix Art Museum served as the host venue for the annual honors.
2023 Icon Honorees: Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell, PANDA Founders | Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust
Lewis Roca Chair of the Year Honorees & Finalists: Ellen & Howard Katz (Phoenix Art Museum) | Finalists Andrea Robertson (Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale), Bea Rocklin (Kids in Focus) & Candace Bianco, Teri Bockting, Chandra Petelin & Rachael Troyan (PANDA)
Event Sponsors: M Culinary | Lewis Roca | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Arizona Community Foundation | AZ Advances | Gateway for Cancer Research | HonorHealth Foundation | National Bank of Arizona / Nancy Hanley Eriksson
Event Partners: Phoenix Tech Audio Visual | Phoenix Art Museum | White House Floral Design Studio | Cre8ive Event Rentals | The Nash | Scott Foust Studios | DJ Pbody | Charity Charms | Maximo Branding
Beneficiaries: TGen via The Sauce Foundation (The official foundation of Frontdoors Media) & PANDA in honor of Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios