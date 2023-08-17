A Tribute to Susan “Sue” Glawe

It is with the utmost sorrow that we share the passing of Sue Glawe, a beloved community champion and founding member of our advisory board. I am going to miss her calls and texts in the days following the release of Frontdoors magazine for the rest of my days. She contributed introductions for stories she felt would be compelling reads and loved it when she learned something she never knew about someone she had known for years. She rallied around the next generation of leaders in our community like no one else could. We are honored to share the tribute below from the ones she loved most, her family. – Andrea Tyler Evans, proud community daughter of “Mama Sue”

Born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, Sue started her career with the Arizona State Legislature upon moving to Phoenix in 1962. After a time with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, she joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in 1989, where she worked tirelessly to support nonprofits in the Valley not only financially, but with her time and talent. She remained with BCBSAZ until she retired as Vice President of Community Relations.

Sue was a board member, event chair and cheerleader for dozens of causes. Sue chaired the O’Connor Institute’s History Dinner, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, the Arizona Science Center’s annual gala and co-chaired The Phoenix Symphony’s Save the Symphony luncheon. The list goes on. She was an excellent steward of dollars and time, and if she was joining or supporting your cause, she made sure you were too. She mentored countless others, ensuring the future of nonprofits in Arizona would be left in capable hands.

Sue reluctantly accepted being honored by many of those she and BCBSAZ supported over the years. From being named Valley Leadership Woman of the Year in 2011 and a 2012 Torch of Liberty Honoree by the Anti-Defamation League, Sue was always sure to shine the light on the cause and others who impacted the community rather than herself. In fact, the closest Sue would ever come to talking about herself was to highlight her family. Her greatest pride and joy were her two boys and their families.

Sue is survived by her sons Mike (Kelly) and Chris (Phyllis), and grandchildren, Phoebe, John and Thomas and her beloved dogs, Coco and Cappy. Sue was welcomed into eternal peace by her brother, John Beal, and her parents, Ralph and Jean Beal.

Her motto was to wake up every morning and do something good for someone, a goal she accomplished in spades.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Arizona Science Center or Desert Botanical Garden.

Her life will be celebrated at Arizona Science Center at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2023.