New in Town: Humble Oysters & Bubbles in North Phoenix

Photos courtesy of Humble Oysters & Bubbles

Versatile menu highlights fresh seafood and bubbly options

In late October, Humble Oysters & Bubbles opened on High Street in North Phoenix, next to its sister restaurant, Humble Bistro, which offers Italian fare.

“I grew up in Hermosillo, Mexico, and spent a lot of time in the kitchen with my mother and grandmother,” said Jorge Gomez, executive chef and partner for Humble Oysters & Bubbles, Humble Bistro in Phoenix and Gilbert, and Humble Pie in Glendale.

Gomez went to culinary school in Mexico and spent time cooking in Europe. He’s been in Arizona for nearly 20 years, working at some of the Valley’s largest restaurant groups, including LGO, Genuine Concepts and Upward Projects.

Humble Oysters & Bubbles is inspired by Gomez’s love of the beach and a desire for people to try something new. “Our goal is to create craveable food and a versatile menu with lots of options,” he said.

Diners at Humble Oysters & Bubbles can find familiar oysters as well as more unique oysters from all over the world. Oysters are available in a variety of unique preparations, such as oyster bites with several sauces, including dumpling with soy sauce, sesame oil and chili crisp, and rose with prosecco and shallots.

“In addition to oysters, I want to showcase different types of seafood as well as comfort food like short rib with mashed potato puree,” Gomez said. “It’s about connecting with guests through our food.”

Gomez likes to put a twist on classic dishes like Humble Oysters & Bubbles’ lobster and shrimp roll on a house-baked croissant and shrimp cocktail with warm butter-poached Argentine shrimp with housemade gochujang sauce. Other signature items include shrimp sliders with avocado salsa and chili mayo, and tuna carpaccio with crispy capers.

As the name implies, Humble Oysters & Bubbles has a robust list of bubbly options, from iconic French favorites to sparkling wines from California and Tasmania to Spain and South Africa.

“People love Humble Bistro, and they trust us and our food, so they’ve been very open to trying Humble Oysters & Bubbles,” said Gomez. “We want people to try something new, be wowed by the food and service, and enjoy the lively atmosphere and beautiful setting.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit humbleoysterbar.com.