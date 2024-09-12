‘Wine, Women & Shoes’ Fun Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

Event Co-Chairs Amy Walters & Lena Spotleson with Amy’s Little Sister Liana

On Saturday, August 17, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona hosted ‘Wine, Women & Shoes’ at Chateau Luxe in North Phoenix. The afternoon started off with boutique shopping with both local and national vendors who donated 20% of their proceeds back to BBBSAZ.

Event Co-Chairs: Amy Walters & Lena Spotleson

Boutique Vendors: Claire Flowers, Eclisse Beauty, Gina Cueto Jewelry, Gorgeous Things, JamesPaulCheung Cashmere, Kathy Kamei Designs, Lyn Sixty Jewelry Collection, State Forty Eight and The String Bee.

Reception Beverages: Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche, Pop’s Coffee and Gran Diamante Tequila

Funds Raised: $170,000+

Fashion Show: Macy’s Scottsdale

Emcee: Susan Casper, Arizona’s Family

Auctioneer: Hallie Young

Notable Moments: The event also featured some special male volunteers, the “Shoe Guys,” who fundraised over $20,000. The top fundraiser, Mike Ristich, was crowned “King of Sole” on stage. The Macy’s fashion show featured contestants and titleholders from the Miss Arizona USA and the Mrs. Arizona pageants, as well as Big and Little Matches from BBBSAZ. The big surprise? The Bigs and Littles were told they could keep their fashion show outfits! All of the funds raised will help the organization serve more youth in our community by providing quality adult mentors who care about them.

Photos by Elena and Jim

Ashley Kelly, Amber Skalsky, Monica Meyerand, Veronica Aguilar, Heather Cracchiolo, Christina Spicer & Amber Cordoba

Douglas Klinge, Andrea Bapst, Napoleon Manigbas & Shonta Bealer

Tracy Elliott & Britt Powell Big Sister Katie Attenberger & Little Sister Journie

Desirae Outcalt & Mark Tarbell

Heidi Johnson, Debre Lamar, Samantha Donaldson & Breanna Roberts

Ryan & Bethany Flower

Melinda Weaver & Micah Uram

Emcee Susan Casper & The Shoe Guys

Big Sister Amy Leder & Little Sister Daisy BBBSAZ President and CEO Luis Vega