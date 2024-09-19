‘Women in Blue’ Honors Community Heroes, Benefits Phoenix Police Foundation

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Phoenix Police Foundation hosted its 7th Annual Women In Blue Celebration Luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore. The stories of bravery and love for our community from the three honorees were filled with emotion.

Award Recipients: Officer Morgan Bullis | Act of Valor Award, Sgt. Shannon Warrior | Elevating Women in Law Enforcement Award & Police Assistant Maya Kozareva | Thelda Williams Up-and-Comer Award

Presenting Sponsors: QuikTrip, Motorola Solutions & Circle K

Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation: Chaplain Robert Fesmire

Emcee: Carey Peña

Notable Moments: The packed ballroom was focused on each word of the incredible award recipient stories. An example of the true grit and heroism these women represent was ever present in the story shared about Officer Morgan Bullis, who was shot in the line of duty, shattering her left hip. Doctors told her she may never be able to return to her job due to her injuries … she was back on patrol in four months! Foundation president Tim Thomas announced a new Police Academy scholarship named after long-time supporter, the late Sue Glawe, and funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. The event ended with a special ask to consider a donation in honor of fallen Officer Zane Coolidge to support his wife and 5-month-old daughter. Within five minutes of the QR code being shared with the audience, over $5,000 was raised for the family.

Photos courtesy of Bart Lambert