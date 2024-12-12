Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West Launches 10th Anniversary Celebration

Rota Mineer, Rachel Sacco & Anna Mineer

The ’10th Anniversary Committee Launch: A Decade of Dust & Dreams’ event was held at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West on November 14, 2024. The evening included an opportunity to watch a special presentation of The Making of the Documentary: Awakening in Taos by Director Mark Gordon.

10th Anniversary Committee Chair: Lauren Ferrigni

Special Recognition: Rachel Sacco, President & CEO of Experience Scottsdale, for her continued support of the museum since its founding

Notable Moments: The museum will mark its 10th anniversary on January 15, 2025, a milestone that reflects a decade of inspiring exhibitions, cultural preservation and community engagement. To kick off this momentous occasion, the museum recently hosted this celebratory event to honor the contributions of its community – including colleagues, committee members, staff, volunteers and supporters. The evening offered a sneak peek into an exciting anniversary lineup featuring the vibrant “A Fistful of Colors” exhibition and teased special appearances by iconic Western celebrities. The Museum of the West welcomes the community to join in the celebration so Scottsdale’s “best-kept secret” reaches even more hearts and minds.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography

Jocelyn & Mike McCanse, Meredith Thompson, Desmond Ryan with Jim & Julie Rees

Jim & Sandy Bruner

David Timchak & Lauren Ferrig

Rosie Boots, Christine Mollring & Shannon Barrett

Brothers Patrick & Preston Pilcher

Liard Vernon, CEO & Executive Director Todd Bankofier with Board Chairman Dave Sherf

Rick Horn, Dr. Andrew P. Nelson & Jamie Horn

Thomas Moran & Vanya Horvatch

Robin Shaw & French Thompson