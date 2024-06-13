Valley of the Sun United Way Honors John Graham at ‘We Are United Breakfast’

Valley of the Sun United Way hosted its annual We Are United Breakfast on April 30, 2024, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

Presenting Sponsors: Insight | USAA | Rob Walton Foundation

Event Co-Chairs: Jenny Holsman-Tetreault & Latasha Causey

Spirit of Community Award Recipient: John Graham

Emcee: Olivia Fierro

Notable Moments: The ‘We Are United Breakfast’ was jam-packed with notable leaders and Valley changemakers celebrating the work of Valley of the Sun United Way. As the event kicked off, the energy in the room was electric as attendees received the annual report showing the tangible work VSUW accomplished this past year. Keynote speaker Frank Lomeli, M.Ed., principal of Academia Del Pueblo, shared several touching interactions with his students when they were asked, “How hard is it to focus on your school work when you are hungry?” The genuine answers from his students left a lasting impact on attendees, as it became quickly evident the work VSUW does to provide students with meals has a lasting effect on quality learning in the classroom to ensure students are set up for success.

Photos courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

Matt Byrnes

Marion Donaldson, Laura Capello & Kathleen Duffy

Andrew Kennedy, Sam Esparza, Sung Yu & Tyler Pfiffer of Insight

Keynote speaker Frank Lomeli

President & CEO Carla Vargas Jasa, Latasha Causey & Olivia Fierro

Tanya Muñiz

Metro Tech High School attendees