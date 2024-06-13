Visit Bell Bank

June 13, 2024

Valley of the Sun United Way Honors John Graham at ‘We Are United Breakfast’

John Graham

Valley of the Sun United Way hosted its annual We Are United Breakfast on April 30, 2024, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

Presenting Sponsors: Insight | USAA | Rob Walton Foundation 

Event Co-Chairs: Jenny Holsman-Tetreault & Latasha Causey

Spirit of Community Award Recipient: John Graham 

Emcee: Olivia Fierro

Notable Moments: The ‘We Are United Breakfast’ was jam-packed with notable leaders and Valley changemakers celebrating the work of Valley of the Sun United Way. As the event kicked off, the energy in the room was electric as attendees received the annual report showing the tangible work VSUW accomplished this past year. Keynote speaker Frank Lomeli, M.Ed., principal of Academia Del Pueblo, shared several touching interactions with his students when they were asked, “How hard is it to focus on your school work when you are hungry?” The genuine answers from his students left a lasting impact on attendees, as it became quickly evident the work VSUW does to provide students with meals has a lasting effect on quality learning in the classroom to ensure students are set up for success.

Photos courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

Matt Byrnes
Marion Donaldson, Laura Capello & Kathleen Duffy
Andrew Kennedy, Sam Esparza, Sung Yu & Tyler Pfiffer of Insight
Keynote speaker Frank Lomeli
President & CEO Carla Vargas Jasa, Latasha Causey & Olivia Fierro
Tanya Muñiz
Metro Tech High School attendees
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Center for the Future of Arizona

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: An Unfinished Journey

A 2nd Act: An Unfinished Journey

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Back to Top