Sunny 24th Annual PANDA Fashion Show Raises Funds for Children Fighting Rare Diseases

PANDA (People Acting New Discover Answers) hosted its 24th annual “Children Helping Children” Fashion Show & Luncheon on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Arizona Biltmore. The theme “Here Comes the Sun” evoked hope for the families being helped by the team at the Steele Children’s Research Center.

Title Sponsor: Fox Restaurant Concepts

Event Co-Chairs: Stacy Holzhauer, Molly Kaufman, Ashley Richardson & Emily Snell

Entertainment: Kennedy Cook | Matt Kahler

Emcees: April Warnecke & Mark McClune

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Bright colors, bright attire and bright auction items awaited PANDA supporters as they arrived at the Arizona Biltmore for a day of fun and fundraising. The bidding was fierce on one-of-a-kind items like life-sized dollhouses and lemonade stands during cocktail hour. The ballroom reveal was a wow moment as guests saw the giant fashion show runway adorned with a sunshine motif, an array of colorful roses on each table and pink panda cookies at every place setting. The mission of the day was not lost as several families shared their stories of their children with rare disorders who have been cared for by Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan and his team at the Steele Children’s Research Center. The show of support through the paddle raise for this program was overwhelming and emotional for all in attendance. The wonderful grande finale? The children’s fashion show… the cutest kiddos and the cutest outfits learning how to help others at a very early age!

Photos courtesy of Tara Dunn Photography

Event Co-Chairs Molly Kaufman, Stacy Holzhauer, Ashley Richardson & Emily Snell

Russ & Erika Dickey

Brittany Ann Rose & Lisa Moore

Co-Founder Penny Gunning with PANDA President Kim Willems & Co-Founder Robyn DeBell

The Fashion Show!

Rhett Doherty & Letitia Frye

Dr. Sydney Rice, PANDA patient model Lauren “Lolo” Madison & Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan strut the runway!

Mark McClune & April Warnecke

The PANDA Raffle “Cubs”

The Grand Finale!