Phoenix Heart Ball Celebrates 65 Years of Traditions, Raises Over $3M in the Fight Against Heart Disease

The Risoleo & Overton Family

The 65th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball was held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at The Phoenician to benefit the American Heart Association. The evening also celebrated 100 years of the founding of the American Heart Association and the incredible research that has saved so many lives since 1924.

2024 Heart Ball Chairman: Pamela Risoleo

Honorary Chairs: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Sweetheart: Kimberly Afkami

Honorees: Victoria Granberry — Peggy Goldwater Award | Marilyn Alexander — Forever Sweetheart Award | Christine Gustafson — Centennial Sweetheart Award

Giving Hearts: Randall & Susan Carter



Honorable Hearts: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander, Mr. & Mrs. Warren “Budd” F. Florkiewicz, Mr. & Mrs. Craig H. Jackson, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lyles, Mr. & Mrs. Arte Moreno, Mr. & Mrs. James Risoleo, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth A. Vecchione

Dollars Raised: $3 million+

Entertainment: Emerald City Band

Décor & Florals: LUX Florist

Valet: Lexus

Notable Moments: The special anniversaries being celebrated at the 2024 Heart Ball were seen everywhere. From the incredible red roses that represented the American Heart Association that greeted you in each area of the event to the sky blue that represented a portrait of inaugural Heart Ball Chairman Peggy Goldwater painted by Norman Rockwell, each space was elegant and stunning. Per tradition, most of the 100-woman committee donned these colors as well, furthering the theme amongst the crowd of over 800 attendees. The ballroom reveal exposed a huge dance floor, the energy of the Emerald City band and rich florals from the ceiling to the tables. The chairman’s welcome was lovely and included an announcement of over $3 million raised by the 2024 committee for the fight against heart disease and stroke. The celebration ensued with an incredible dinner and dancing until late. Congratulations!

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Pam & Jim Risoleo

Nariman & Kimberly Afkhami

Ken & DeeDee Vecchione with Diane & Patrick O’Malley

Laurie & Budd Flokiewicz

Patricia Watts & Robert Lyles

Sue & Randall Carter Mara & Tim Schantz

Mark & Allie Brenner Maja & John Langbein

Joseph & Caroline Conner Vicki & Vernon Vaughn

Betty McRae & Beth McRae Dr. Layla Asgari, Tanya Badyal & Dr. Javaneh Asgari

Dr. Anthony & Victoria Admire Amy Moyes & Natalie Moyes

Sally Pope, Pam Risoleo & Carole Moreno

Sandy Magruder, Christine Gustafson, Gustavo Tabares & Eileen Yeung

Rebecca Cohen-Collins, Libby & Joel Cohen and Zachariah Collins

Dana & Amanda Garmany Arte & Carole Moreno

Carey Peña, Paula Wichterman & Lisa Geyser

Rob Walton & Jordan Rose Linda & James Saunders

Richard & Stacie Stevenson dance the night away

William & Char Hubble Oscar De las salas & Catherine Tuton

Kristine Campbell & Juliet Burgess

The Grand Entrance