Phoenix Heart Ball Celebrates 65 Years of Traditions, Raises Over $3M in the Fight Against Heart Disease
The 65th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball was held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at The Phoenician to benefit the American Heart Association. The evening also celebrated 100 years of the founding of the American Heart Association and the incredible research that has saved so many lives since 1924.
2024 Heart Ball Chairman: Pamela Risoleo
Honorary Chairs: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz
Sweetheart: Kimberly Afkami
Honorees: Victoria Granberry — Peggy Goldwater Award | Marilyn Alexander — Forever Sweetheart Award | Christine Gustafson — Centennial Sweetheart Award
Giving Hearts: Randall & Susan Carter
Honorable Hearts: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander, Mr. & Mrs. Warren “Budd” F. Florkiewicz, Mr. & Mrs. Craig H. Jackson, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lyles, Mr. & Mrs. Arte Moreno, Mr. & Mrs. James Risoleo, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth A. Vecchione
Dollars Raised: $3 million+
Entertainment: Emerald City Band
Décor & Florals: LUX Florist
Valet: Lexus
Notable Moments: The special anniversaries being celebrated at the 2024 Heart Ball were seen everywhere. From the incredible red roses that represented the American Heart Association that greeted you in each area of the event to the sky blue that represented a portrait of inaugural Heart Ball Chairman Peggy Goldwater painted by Norman Rockwell, each space was elegant and stunning. Per tradition, most of the 100-woman committee donned these colors as well, furthering the theme amongst the crowd of over 800 attendees. The ballroom reveal exposed a huge dance floor, the energy of the Emerald City band and rich florals from the ceiling to the tables. The chairman’s welcome was lovely and included an announcement of over $3 million raised by the 2024 committee for the fight against heart disease and stroke. The celebration ensued with an incredible dinner and dancing until late. Congratulations!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios