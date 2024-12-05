Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

Dec. 5, 2024

Phoenix Heart Ball Celebrates 65 Years of Traditions, Raises Over $3M in the Fight Against Heart Disease

The Risoleo & Overton Family

The 65th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball was held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at The Phoenician to benefit the American Heart Association. The evening also celebrated 100 years of the founding of the American Heart Association and the incredible research that has saved so many lives since 1924.

2024 Heart Ball Chairman: Pamela Risoleo

Honorary Chairs: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Sweetheart: Kimberly Afkami

Honorees: Victoria Granberry — Peggy Goldwater Award  |  Marilyn Alexander — Forever Sweetheart Award  |  Christine Gustafson — Centennial Sweetheart Award 

Giving Hearts: Randall & Susan Carter 

Honorable Hearts: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander, Mr. & Mrs. Warren “Budd” F. Florkiewicz, Mr. & Mrs. Craig H. Jackson, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lyles, Mr. & Mrs. Arte Moreno, Mr. & Mrs. James Risoleo, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth A. Vecchione

Dollars Raised: $3 million+

Entertainment: Emerald City Band

Décor & Florals: LUX Florist

Valet: Lexus

Notable Moments: The special anniversaries being celebrated at the 2024 Heart Ball were seen everywhere. From the incredible red roses that represented the American Heart Association that greeted you in each area of the event to the sky blue that represented a portrait of inaugural Heart Ball Chairman Peggy Goldwater painted by Norman Rockwell, each space was elegant and stunning. Per tradition, most of the 100-woman committee donned these colors as well, furthering the theme amongst the crowd of over 800 attendees. The ballroom reveal exposed a huge dance floor, the energy of the Emerald City band and rich florals from the ceiling to the tables. The chairman’s welcome was lovely and included an announcement of over $3 million raised by the 2024 committee for the fight against heart disease and stroke. The celebration ensued with an incredible dinner and dancing until late. Congratulations! 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Pam & Jim Risoleo
Nariman & Kimberly Afkhami
Ken & DeeDee Vecchione with Diane & Patrick O’Malley
Laurie & Budd Flokiewicz
Patricia Watts & Robert Lyles
Sue & Randall Carter
Mara & Tim Schantz
Mark & Allie Brenner
Maja & John Langbein
Joseph & Caroline Conner
Vicki & Vernon Vaughn
Betty McRae & Beth McRae
Dr. Layla Asgari, Tanya Badyal & Dr. Javaneh Asgari
Dr. Anthony & Victoria Admire
Amy Moyes & Natalie Moyes
Sally Pope, Pam Risoleo & Carole Moreno
Sandy Magruder, Christine Gustafson, Gustavo Tabares & Eileen Yeung
Rebecca Cohen-Collins, Libby & Joel Cohen and Zachariah Collins
Dana & Amanda Garmany
Arte & Carole Moreno
Carey Peña, Paula Wichterman & Lisa Geyser
Rob Walton & Jordan Rose
Linda & James Saunders
Richard & Stacie Stevenson dance the night away
William & Char Hubble
Oscar De las salas & Catherine Tuton
Kristine Campbell & Juliet Burgess
The Grand Entrance
The Scene
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Grand Canyon Conservancy

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: A Season of Leadership

Cover Story: A Season of Leadership

Next Doors: Supporting the Mind and Heart

Next Doors: Supporting the Mind and Heart

10 Questions With…Jake Shimabukuro

10 Questions With…Jake Shimabukuro

Creating Culture: Fashion-Forward

Creating Culture: Fashion-Forward

Back to Top