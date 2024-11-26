‘Pawsibilities’ Gala Raises Funds for Gabriel’s Angels and Pet Therapy
On November 9, 2024, Gabriel’s Angels held its Pawsibilities Gala at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa. The event provided attendees an opportunity to interact with some four-legged friends in support of the organization’s mission to provide pet therapy to young people throughout the Valley. The mission of Gabriel’s Angels is nurturing youth and their well-being by connecting them with the healing power of pets and compassionate adults.
Event Co-Chairs: Tami Butcher and Cherie Malkoff
Lead Sponsor: National Bank of Arizona
Dollars Raised: $370,000+
Emcee: Karen Dalessandro from 100.7 KSLX-FM
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moments: It was a sold-out event featuring some adorable pups and some big fundraising, as the organization exceeded its fundraising goal by $50,000.
Photo Credits: Timon Harper