‘Pawsibilities’ Gala Raises Funds for Gabriel’s Angels and Pet Therapy

Volunteers Jim Lincoln & Ziggy, Lisa Spero & Everest, Terry Tucker & Toby Jack, Rosemary DeLaurentis & Sophie

On November 9, 2024, Gabriel’s Angels held its Pawsibilities Gala at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa. The event provided attendees an opportunity to interact with some four-legged friends in support of the organization’s mission to provide pet therapy to young people throughout the Valley. The mission of Gabriel’s Angels is nurturing youth and their well-being by connecting them with the healing power of pets and compassionate adults.

Event Co-Chairs: Tami Butcher and Cherie Malkoff

Lead Sponsor: National Bank of Arizona

Dollars Raised: $370,000+

Emcee: Karen Dalessandro from 100.7 KSLX-FM

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: It was a sold-out event featuring some adorable pups and some big fundraising, as the organization exceeded its fundraising goal by $50,000.

Photo Credits: Timon Harper

Arizona Biltmore Setting

Attendees from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Dave & Natasha Pehrson

Dog Topiary Centerpieces

Event Co-Chairs Cherie Malkoff & Tami Butcher with Auctioneer Brett Higgins

Event Emcee Karen Dalessandro with Auctioneer Brett Higgins & Gabirel’s Angels CEO Melissa Steimer

Gabriel’s Angels Board Member and National Bank of Arizona EVP Brent Cannnon with Gabriel’s Angels CEO Melissa Steimer

Robert & Vanessa Shaw, Peter & Jenni Allen, Kathy Anderson & Jane Spicer

Slade & Becky Gibson and Michelle & Brent Cannon

Gabriel’s Angels CEO and Board Members

Gabriel’s Angels CEO Melissa Steimer with Board Chair Karla Fisher

Gabriel’s Angels Pet Therapy Team Volunteer Daphne Looper & her dog Lacey

Paradise Garden at the Arizona Biltmore

Auctioneer Brett Higgins