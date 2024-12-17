One Step Beyond Shines the Spotlight on Culinary Program at ‘Help Us Grow Gala’
On October 12, 2024, One Step Beyond hosted their annual ‘Help Us Grow (HUG)’ Gala at On Jackson in downtown Phoenix. The event featured participants from their catering program and their amazing skills throughout the evening.
HUG Award Honorees: Anna Sepic & Tyler Smith
Dollars Raised: $350,000
Emcee: Simone Cuccurullo of Arizona’s Family
Caterer: One Step Beyond Catering Program
Notable Moments: The fundraiser not only featured the special dinner but also an exciting live auction. The funds raised are supporting the one-of-a-kind programs offered to adults with disabilities by One Step Beyond — life skills, employment, recreation, fine arts and more at their five campuses across the Valley.
Photos credit Lovelee Photography
