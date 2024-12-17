Visit New Pathways for Youth

Dec. 17, 2024

One Step Beyond Shines the Spotlight on Culinary Program at ‘Help Us Grow Gala’

Tyler Smith, Jeff Swanson & Anna Sepic

On October 12, 2024, One Step Beyond hosted their annual ‘Help Us Grow (HUG)’ Gala at On Jackson in downtown Phoenix. The event featured participants from their catering program and their amazing skills throughout the evening.  

HUG Award Honorees: Anna Sepic & Tyler Smith

Dollars Raised: $350,000

Emcee: Simone Cuccurullo of Arizona’s Family

Caterer: One Step Beyond Catering Program

Notable Moments: The fundraiser not only featured the special dinner but also an exciting live auction. The funds raised are supporting the one-of-a-kind programs offered to adults with disabilities by One Step Beyond — life skills, employment, recreation, fine arts and more at their five campuses across the Valley.    

Photos credit Lovelee Photography

Kevin Berk & Mackenzie Darling Berk
James Tonkin
Serving a Fabulous Meal!
The One Step Beyond Culinary Participants
Emcee Simone Cuccurullo Led the Program
Colorful Appetizer Cups
The Scene
