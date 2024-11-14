Visit Lewis Roca

Nov. 14, 2024

‘Lunch for Love’ Brings Community Together to Raise $1M for Child Crisis Arizona

Board Chair Cindy Coffman & Linda Nelson

Child Crisis Arizona welcomed supporters and their friends to the Arizona Biltmore on October 15, 2024 to join them for the annual ‘Lunch for Love.’ The jam-packed event shined a spotlight on several foster and adoptive families who shared how Child Crisis Arizona supported their difficult journey to grow their families. 

Event Sponsors: The Bidstrup Gift Fund, BOK Financial, TDI Industries, General Dynamics, OPUS Foundation, Law Firm of Papetti Samuels Weiss McKirgan, Verra Mobility & Wilde Wealth Management Group

Dollars Raised: $1 million

Star Supporter: Paul Sewald, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher who made the call to give

Entertainment: Tessa Karrys

Notable Moments: Board Chair Cindy Coffman, who has been volunteering for Child Crisis Arizona since 2012, opened up the one-hour program with a snapshot of the need for services – over 42,000 were served by the agency this past year. The program concluded with some cheer and cheers as Diamondbacks pitcher and Child Crisis supporter Paul Sewald took the stage to ask everyone to join him in giving back to the organization. It worked, with more than $1 million raised in one hour.

Photos courtesy of Child Crisis Arizona

Adoptive fathers Brodie Hurtado & Jonathan Ebertshauser with daughters Arianna & Azee
Megan Wilde, Angela Toth & Megan McNamee
Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Paul Sewald & Child Crisis Arizona CEO Torrie Taj
Della Johnson, Jacqui Pela, Cindy Coffman, Cheryl Clarkin, Sam Coffman, Cindy Horton, Linda Nelson, Kathryn McMahon, Barbara Sheldon & Helen McMahon
Roger Hill, Yvonne DeBeauville, Jennifer Duran, Justin Duran, Barb Kozuh, John Banquil, Miriam Malik, Ryan Passey & Paul Sewald
Mary Michel, David Lujan, Kathye Brown, Wayne Anderson, Ken Grossnickle, Regina Bidstrup, Ellen Soultz, Torrie Taj, Brad Soultz & Bryant Colman
Singer Tessa Karrys
