Heart Health Education was the Key Takeaway at ‘Go Red for Women’ Luncheon

The American Heart Association hosted its annual ‘Go Red for Women’ Luncheon on May 3, 2024, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort. Guests were treated to a pre-event expo filled with useful information and a special surprise at the end of the luncheon.

National Sponsors: CVS Health

Local Platform Sponsor: HonorHealth

Event Chair: Martha Smith

Women of Impact Honorees: Denisse Gonzalez, Kathy Guy & Debra Plfaker

Teens of Impact Honorees: Kalyn McLeod, Clare Murphy, Ashan Panzarella, Owen Priimak & Manasi Vegesna

Emcee: Allison Rodriguez of 12 News

Notable Moments: Commemorating the campaign’s 20th anniversary, Go Red for Women 2024 pulled out all the stops with a “20 Shades of Red” theme, demonstrating that cardiovascular disease impacts women of all walks of life and does not discriminate. The event greeted guests with real stories of local survivors, who participated in a survivor strut runway presentation during the program. Attendees in the ballroom were inspired to make meaningful contributions during the live auction and paddle-raise moment, raising funds for heart health. Local firefighters collected the final bid cards as table hosts set off bubble machines hidden in the centerpieces for a festive finale!

Photos courtesy of Taylor Cohen of TCoh Photos | Julius Schlosburg of Jpop Photon Photography

2024 Phoenix Go Red for Women Chair Martha Smith

Miss Arizona’s Teen Alexis Miranda & Kalyn McLeod

Miss Addison Blossey & Miss Arizona Tiffany Ticlo

Megan Stuff, Go Red for Women Chair-Elect

Yolanda Robinson

Michelle Dionne

The 2024 Go Red for Women Luncheon Executive Leadership Team – (back row): Yolanda Robinson, Sharla Fisher, Katie Adams & Beth Scarano, (front row): Kim Post, Riana Kelly, Martha Smith, Megan Stuff & Dr. Tanya Sibrava

Emcee Allison Rodriguez