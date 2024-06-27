Heart Health Education was the Key Takeaway at ‘Go Red for Women’ Luncheon
The American Heart Association hosted its annual ‘Go Red for Women’ Luncheon on May 3, 2024, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort. Guests were treated to a pre-event expo filled with useful information and a special surprise at the end of the luncheon.
National Sponsors: CVS Health
Local Platform Sponsor: HonorHealth
Event Chair: Martha Smith
Women of Impact Honorees: Denisse Gonzalez, Kathy Guy & Debra Plfaker
Teens of Impact Honorees: Kalyn McLeod, Clare Murphy, Ashan Panzarella, Owen Priimak & Manasi Vegesna
Emcee: Allison Rodriguez of 12 News
Notable Moments: Commemorating the campaign’s 20th anniversary, Go Red for Women 2024 pulled out all the stops with a “20 Shades of Red” theme, demonstrating that cardiovascular disease impacts women of all walks of life and does not discriminate. The event greeted guests with real stories of local survivors, who participated in a survivor strut runway presentation during the program. Attendees in the ballroom were inspired to make meaningful contributions during the live auction and paddle-raise moment, raising funds for heart health. Local firefighters collected the final bid cards as table hosts set off bubble machines hidden in the centerpieces for a festive finale!
Photos courtesy of Taylor Cohen of TCoh Photos | Julius Schlosburg of Jpop Photon Photography