Fairytale Themed ‘Wig Out’ 2024 Goes All In for Breast Cancer Support & Education
Check for a Lump hosted the 14th annual ‘Wig Out’ gala on March 22, 2024, at the Embassy Suites Scottsdale. This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Wig Out,” and the night was filled with incredible costumes, magic and inspiration.
Title Sponsor: Research for Rachel
Honorees: Dr. Sommer Gunia – Honored Community Hero | Sarah Long – Honored Mammogram Client | Vianey Yurkovich – Honored Wig & Support Client | Anita Saesing – Honored Support Client
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Dollars Raised: $73,000
Notable Moments: Attendees donned their best fairytale-inspired garb for an evening of whimsy and fundraising. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour, where guests perused various silent auction items and purchased raffle tickets for an incredible Black Starr & Frost men’s watch valued at $11,000! The event honored four women affected by breast cancer, whose stories underscored the importance of organizations like Check for a Lump. To close out the evening, guests attended the Happily Ever After Party, where they danced the night away.
Photos courtesy of Grafobox Media | Brett Haehl Photography & Video