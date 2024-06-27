Fairytale Themed ‘Wig Out’ 2024 Goes All In for Breast Cancer Support & Education

Check for a Lump hosted the 14th annual ‘Wig Out’ gala on March 22, 2024, at the Embassy Suites Scottsdale. This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Wig Out,” and the night was filled with incredible costumes, magic and inspiration.

Title Sponsor: Research for Rachel

Honorees: Dr. Sommer Gunia – Honored Community Hero | Sarah Long – Honored Mammogram Client | Vianey Yurkovich – Honored Wig & Support Client | Anita Saesing – Honored Support Client

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $73,000

Notable Moments: Attendees donned their best fairytale-inspired garb for an evening of whimsy and fundraising. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour, where guests perused various silent auction items and purchased raffle tickets for an incredible Black Starr & Frost men’s watch valued at $11,000! The event honored four women affected by breast cancer, whose stories underscored the importance of organizations like Check for a Lump. To close out the evening, guests attended the Happily Ever After Party, where they danced the night away.

Photos courtesy of Grafobox Media | Brett Haehl Photography & Video

Dorothy Sears & Carrie Martz

Larua Pentsa & Ursula Gerber

Dr. Aaron Scott, Erika Winston & Dr. Cie Alman-Scott

The team from Research for Rachel

Raghu Moorthy & S. Brenda Moorthy, DO

David Grandon, Jen Umschied, Teresa Yost, Dr. Sommer Gunia, Executive Director Ashley Plum, Daniel McCrobie, Anita Saesing & Tiffany House

Letitia Frye

Wren Visser, Dan McCallum & Christina Noble

Noel Ford & Lindsey Loughran