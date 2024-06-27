Visit Valleywise Health Foundation

June 27, 2024

Fairytale Themed ‘Wig Out’ 2024 Goes All In for Breast Cancer Support & Education

Honorees Anita Saesing, Dr. Sommer Gunia, Vianey Yourkovich & Sarah Long

Check for a Lump hosted the 14th annual ‘Wig Out’ gala on March 22, 2024, at the Embassy Suites Scottsdale. This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Wig Out,” and the night was filled with incredible costumes, magic and inspiration.

Title Sponsor: Research for Rachel

Honorees: Dr. Sommer Gunia – Honored Community Hero | Sarah Long – Honored Mammogram Client | Vianey Yurkovich – Honored Wig & Support Client | Anita Saesing – Honored Support Client

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $73,000

Notable Moments: Attendees donned their best fairytale-inspired garb for an evening of whimsy and fundraising. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour, where guests perused various silent auction items and purchased raffle tickets for an incredible Black Starr & Frost men’s watch valued at $11,000! The event honored four women affected by breast cancer, whose stories underscored the importance of organizations like Check for a Lump. To close out the evening, guests attended the Happily Ever After Party, where they danced the night away. 

Photos courtesy of Grafobox Media | Brett Haehl Photography & Video

Dorothy Sears & Carrie Martz
Larua Pentsa & Ursula Gerber
Dr. Aaron Scott, Erika Winston & Dr. Cie Alman-Scott
The team from Research for Rachel
Raghu Moorthy & S. Brenda Moorthy, DO
David Grandon, Jen Umschied, Teresa Yost, Dr. Sommer Gunia, Executive Director Ashley Plum, Daniel McCrobie, Anita Saesing & Tiffany House
Letitia Frye
Wren Visser, Dan McCallum & Christina Noble
Noel Ford & Lindsey Loughran
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Karas Group

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: An Unfinished Journey

A 2nd Act: An Unfinished Journey

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Back to Top