Catholic Charities Honors Supporters at ‘Hope Society’ Reception

Tony & Milena Astorga with Quinn Williams

On October 2, 2024, Catholic Charities Community Services hosted a very special donor appreciation event with the Most Reverend John P. Dolan. The ‘Hope Society’ gathering was held at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Scottsdale.

Speakers: Paul S. Mulligan, President & CEO | Olivia Brusson McCormick, Board Chair | Karen Bisko, Vice President of Philanthropy

Notable Moments: The event celebrated the story of David Rees and Marley Swan and their adoption of their daughter Amelia Rees-Swan. David overcame cancer and the couple decided to try to adopt in 2019 through Catholic Charities. In 2020, they were matched with Amelia, and are now living as a happy, healthy family.

Photos courtesy of Catholic Charities

Bishop John Dolan with Amelia Rees-Swan, David Rees, Marley Swan & Paul Mulligan

Olivia McCormick with Bishop John Dolan

Catholic Charities Board of Directors & Board Emeritus