Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Hosts ‘Club Casino’ Benefit
On September 28, 2024, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale hosted ‘Club Casino: A Roaring Twenties Fundraiser’ at The Vault of Scottsdale. This special location is filled with private collections of luxury, classic and exotic automobiles.
Presenting Sponsor: Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
Event Chairs: Tiffany Broberg & Michael Dominick
Entertainment: DJ T3
Notable Moments: Guests arrived at an incredible “Cocktail Car Show” featuring a collection of stunning automobiles housed at The Vault. Next came the reveal of a Roaring Twenties-themed casino with gaming tables, a dance floor and DJ T3 spinning tunes 10 feet above the crowd. Guests enjoyed the fun atmosphere and gave generously to support the incredible programs offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.
Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale