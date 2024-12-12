Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Hosts ‘Club Casino’ Benefit

Andrea Robertson & Tiffany Broberg

On September 28, 2024, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale hosted ‘Club Casino: A Roaring Twenties Fundraiser’ at The Vault of Scottsdale. This special location is filled with private collections of luxury, classic and exotic automobiles.

Presenting Sponsor: Tiffany & Bosco P.A.

Event Chairs: Tiffany Broberg & Michael Dominick

Entertainment: DJ T3

Notable Moments: Guests arrived at an incredible “Cocktail Car Show” featuring a collection of stunning automobiles housed at The Vault. Next came the reveal of a Roaring Twenties-themed casino with gaming tables, a dance floor and DJ T3 spinning tunes 10 feet above the crowd. Guests enjoyed the fun atmosphere and gave generously to support the incredible programs offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Karen Shaw, Raoul Zubia & Marianne Guenther

Mary Ellen McKee, Dr. Tom McClammy & Traci Poulsen

Michael Dominick & Donna Fedor

Lisa Notaro & Rick Baker

Lance & Tiffany Broberg

David & Carie Galati

Dan & Nicole Goodwin

Javier & Beatrice Soto

Jamie Cook & Ashton Farnsworth