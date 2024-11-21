Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children Raises $1.1M at Fifth-Annual Ava’s Tree House Gala

Lyndsay & Ben Hayes Receive the Goldy Award from President & Founder Chrisie Abramo

The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children raised a record-breaking $1.1 million at the fifth annual Ava’s Tree House Gala, held on Friday, November 1, 2024, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale. The funds will provide essential social, emotional and financial support to families managing pediatric cancer, making a profound and lasting impact on the lives of local children and their families.

Event Co-Chairs: Lacey & Max Homa and Abby & Connor Tryhus.

Honorees: Lyndsay and Ben Hayes were presented with the prestigious Goldy Award, which honors individuals whose dedication has significantly advanced the foundation’s work in the community. The foundation also recognized Thunderbirds Charities as the recipient of the Decade of Excellence Award for their 10 years of invaluable partnership and support.

Presenting Sponsor: Desert Mountain Health and Desert Cove Recovery

Dollars Raised: $1.1 million

Emcee: Tram Mai

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The event was attended by 475 guests and marked a significant milestone for the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children as the local nonprofit celebrates 10 years of profound impact on the lives of local families affected by pediatric cancer. The evening featured a hosted cocktail hour, an exquisite dinner, and live entertainment by multi-platinum-selling country music artist Cole Swindell, who delivered a high-energy performance during the after-party. Guests also had the opportunity to bid on exclusive auction items, including a VIP Eagles experience at the Sphere in Las Vegas and coveted Ryder Cup tickets.

Photo Credit Sara Waterman Photography

