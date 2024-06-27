Visit NPD

June 27, 2024

Annual ‘Visionaries of the Year’ Gala Raises Funds for Leukemia & Lymphoma Research

Event Co-Chairs Hank Arens, Lisa Moore & John Gray

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosted its annual ‘Visionaries of the Year’ event on June 1, 2024, at Clayton House. Seven caring community members put in their all as ambassadors for the cause and a friendly fundraising competition to become the “Visionary of the Year.”

Presenting Sponsor: Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Event Co-Chairs: Lisa Moore, Hank Arens & John Gray

2024 Visionary of the Year: Marietta Perkins

2024 Visionary of the Year Candidates: Sally Windnagle, Marietta Perkins, Lena Vance, Scott Takinen, Ryan Fritzsche, Brian Carrillo & Ketonya Bankston 

Honored Hero Kid: 7-year-old Veronica, Leukemia survivor

Emcee: Nick Ciletti of ABC15 Arizona

Entertainment: Luke Bishop, DJ | Eric Giliam, magician 

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle 

Dollars Raised: $379,000+

Notable Moments: This year’s LLS Visionaries of the Year event was nothing short of magical and impactful! Seven-year-old Veronica, the honored hero of the evening, brought excitement as she and her sister shared the joyous news of her recent milestone – ringing the bell and celebrating the end of her cancer treatment on April 26, 2024. Another notable moment was Scott Takinen, a national “All Star Candidate” for LLS, who has beaten cancer multiple times, taking the stage to the famous song “Eye of the Tiger.” The celebration continued with Marietta Perkins being crowned the LLS Visionary of the Year for her incredible efforts as a volunteer fundraiser and advocate. Together, all of the candidates raised an impressive $379,196 in support of leukemia and lymphoma research, making the 2024 campaign a truly wonderful success.

Photos courtesy of Slezak Photography | Bob Wesolowski Photography 

Marietta Perkins, 2024 Visionary of the Year
Gary & Kimberly Strub, Sally Windnagle, Ketonya Bankston, Lena Vance, Brian Carrillo, Marietta Perkins & Scott Takinen with Hero Kid Veronica & her twin sister Zoey
Scott Takinen
Lena Vance
Laura Jandl & Emma Brink 
Subyn Novelle
Luke Bishop
Magician Eric Giliam 
