Nov. 7, 2024

Annual ‘Runway for Research’ Breaks Records for TGen & City of Hope

The TGen Foundation hosted more than 250 guests clad in pink on October 18, 2024 at Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The fourth-annual event featured an incredible fashion show and a fabulous luxury raffle.

Event Co-Chairs: Molly Stockley, Justine Hurry & Bea Rocklin

Honorary Chair: Robyn DeBell

Sponsor: The Jackson Family Foundation and The Estate Watch & Jewelry Company 

Dollars Raised: $241,000+

Fashion Show Presenter: Neiman Marcus

Caterer: Robert’s Catering

Notable Moments: The morning kicked off with breakfast bites, bubbles and an amazing luxury raffle filled with beauty items and jewelry. The program included event partners David Hyatt of Scottsdale Fashion Square and Tim Braun of Neiman Marcus. Dr. Jeffrey Trent of TGen gave some incredible updates on the advances being made at TGen every day. The fashion show was filled with fall finds and gorgeous gowns. Kudos to the committee of 50+ women who came together to build the success of this event. 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios 

Hilary Sher & Jacquie Dorrance
Priscilla Nicholas, Charlene Berge-Blum & Amanda Garmany
Linda Herold, Tim Braun, Oscar De las salas & Lisa Pagel
Missi Harrington, Justine Hurry, Diane O’Malley, Nancy Singer & DeeDee Vecchione
Jenny Holsman Tetreault, Molly Stockley & Carrie Marta
Beth McRae & Catherine Jacobson
Liz Agboola, Linda Herold, Erika Dickey & Suzie Hilton
Erin Massey, Nancy Hanley Erickson & Darlene Keller
Tim Braun & Robyn DeBell
Dr. Kevin Tulipana & Dr. Jeffrey Trent
