Annual ‘Runway for Research’ Breaks Records for TGen & City of Hope
The TGen Foundation hosted more than 250 guests clad in pink on October 18, 2024 at Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The fourth-annual event featured an incredible fashion show and a fabulous luxury raffle.
Event Co-Chairs: Molly Stockley, Justine Hurry & Bea Rocklin
Honorary Chair: Robyn DeBell
Sponsor: The Jackson Family Foundation and The Estate Watch & Jewelry Company
Dollars Raised: $241,000+
Fashion Show Presenter: Neiman Marcus
Caterer: Robert’s Catering
Notable Moments: The morning kicked off with breakfast bites, bubbles and an amazing luxury raffle filled with beauty items and jewelry. The program included event partners David Hyatt of Scottsdale Fashion Square and Tim Braun of Neiman Marcus. Dr. Jeffrey Trent of TGen gave some incredible updates on the advances being made at TGen every day. The fashion show was filled with fall finds and gorgeous gowns. Kudos to the committee of 50+ women who came together to build the success of this event.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios