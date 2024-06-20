Annual ‘Derby & Diamonds’ Gives Back to Leukemia & Lymphoma Research Project
The Show More Kindness Charity hosted its annual “Derby & Diamonds” Kentucky Derby watch party on May 4, 2024, at a private home in Paradise Valley. This year the event served as a benefit for a special research initiative being conducted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for children suffering from the disease called the Dare to Dream Project.
Event Chair: Kimberly Guirmarin
Matching Gift Partners: The Rainbow & Ressie Family, The Edward J. Phillips Family Foundation, Chris & Joan Edelen and EFSTE
Catering: M Culinary & Rudy’s BBQ
Florals & Decor: Cultivated Concepts & Moon Valley Nurseries
Emcee: Oscar De las salas
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Dollars Raised: $153,000
Entertainment: The Bayou Bandits Band
Notable Moments: The 7th Annual Derby and Diamonds was one to remember! Located at a stunning private home in Paradise Valley, guests entered in their derby best with no shortage of brightly colored suits and, of course, plenty of unique and creative hats to go around. The energy was high and glamorous as mint juleps were poured and raffle tickets were sold. In addition to the huge 16-foot screen for guests to enjoy the races live from Churchill Downs, guests saw firsthand the impact that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream Project has on families when John Grey shared his family’s personal battle with their sweet daughter who has fought leukemia for several years. While the horses took off down the track, so did the donations, and Mystik Dan was not the only big winner of the day.
Photos courtesy of Photos by Elena & Jim | Catie Menke Photography