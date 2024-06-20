Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

June 20, 2024

Annual ‘Derby & Diamonds’ Gives Back to Leukemia & Lymphoma Research Project

The Guimarin Family

The Show More Kindness Charity hosted its annual “Derby & Diamonds” Kentucky Derby watch party on May 4, 2024, at a private home in Paradise Valley. This year the event served as a benefit for a special research initiative being conducted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for children suffering from the disease called the Dare to Dream Project. 

Event Chair: Kimberly Guirmarin

Matching Gift Partners: The Rainbow & Ressie Family, The Edward J. Phillips Family Foundation, Chris & Joan Edelen and EFSTE

Catering: M Culinary & Rudy’s BBQ

Florals & Decor: Cultivated Concepts & Moon Valley Nurseries

Emcee: Oscar De las salas

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $153,000

Entertainment: The Bayou Bandits Band

Notable Moments: The 7th Annual Derby and Diamonds was one to remember! Located at a stunning private home in Paradise Valley, guests entered in their derby best with no shortage of brightly colored suits and, of course, plenty of unique and creative hats to go around. The energy was high and glamorous as mint juleps were poured and raffle tickets were sold. In addition to the huge 16-foot screen for guests to enjoy the races live from Churchill Downs, guests saw firsthand the impact that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream Project has on families when John Grey shared his family’s personal battle with their sweet daughter who has fought leukemia for several years. While the horses took off down the track, so did the donations, and Mystik Dan was not the only big winner of the day. 

Photos courtesy of Photos by Elena & Jim | Catie Menke Photography

Jamie & Linnaea Godwin
Tina Majerle, Jennifer Kline & Jill Krigsten
Tim & January O’Connor
Lisa Moore, Kimberly Guirmarin & Michael Mazzocco
Leslie & Todd Lehr
Lily, Lincoln & John Gray
Myranda Molina & Letitia Frye
Ruby Farias
Mary & Chris Nelson
Jim Brewer of LLS & Oscar de las Salas
Father Dennis Mary offered the blessing
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit The Village

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: An Unfinished Journey

A 2nd Act: An Unfinished Journey

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Back to Top