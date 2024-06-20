Annual ‘Derby & Diamonds’ Gives Back to Leukemia & Lymphoma Research Project

The Guimarin Family

The Show More Kindness Charity hosted its annual “Derby & Diamonds” Kentucky Derby watch party on May 4, 2024, at a private home in Paradise Valley. This year the event served as a benefit for a special research initiative being conducted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for children suffering from the disease called the Dare to Dream Project.

Event Chair: Kimberly Guirmarin

Matching Gift Partners: The Rainbow & Ressie Family, The Edward J. Phillips Family Foundation, Chris & Joan Edelen and EFSTE

Catering: M Culinary & Rudy’s BBQ

Florals & Decor: Cultivated Concepts & Moon Valley Nurseries

Emcee: Oscar De las salas

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $153,000

Entertainment: The Bayou Bandits Band

Notable Moments: The 7th Annual Derby and Diamonds was one to remember! Located at a stunning private home in Paradise Valley, guests entered in their derby best with no shortage of brightly colored suits and, of course, plenty of unique and creative hats to go around. The energy was high and glamorous as mint juleps were poured and raffle tickets were sold. In addition to the huge 16-foot screen for guests to enjoy the races live from Churchill Downs, guests saw firsthand the impact that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream Project has on families when John Grey shared his family’s personal battle with their sweet daughter who has fought leukemia for several years. While the horses took off down the track, so did the donations, and Mystik Dan was not the only big winner of the day.

Photos courtesy of Photos by Elena & Jim | Catie Menke Photography

Jamie & Linnaea Godwin

Tina Majerle, Jennifer Kline & Jill Krigsten

Tim & January O’Connor

Lisa Moore, Kimberly Guirmarin & Michael Mazzocco

Leslie & Todd Lehr

Lily, Lincoln & John Gray

Myranda Molina & Letitia Frye

Ruby Farias Mary & Chris Nelson

Jim Brewer of LLS & Oscar de las Salas

Father Dennis Mary offered the blessing