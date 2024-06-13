Visit Westin Kierland billboard

June 13, 2024

9th Annual ‘Gawley Gala’ Gives Back to Two Valley Charities

Dr. Heather St. Peter & Dr. Bryan Gawley

Unicorn Philanthropy, the charitable arm of Gawley Plastic Surgery, hosted its annual ‘Gawley Gala’ on May 2, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort. The intimate evening was filled with generosity. 

Fundraising Beneficiaries: Check for a Lump & Elevate Phoenix

Emcee & Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Dollars Raised: $372,000+

Notable Moments: The mood was festive as friends and supporters of Unicorn Philanthropy joined the cocktail hour to bid on fabulous silent auction items and sip on the magical signature cocktails. The dinner and program felt like a dinner party with friends as Letitia Frye led the evening from stage. The passionate gratitude shared by founders Dr. Heather St. Peter and Dr. Bryan Gawley was a beautiful, emotional moment and so many generous contributions were made in support of their efforts. Representatives from Check for a Lump and Elevate Phoenix were also in attendance to meet guests and share more about their organizations. The evening ended with dancing and cheers to a wonderful night of philanthropy.   

Photos courtesy of Ronda Albus

Dr. Joseph Berardi & Dr. Alexandra Fox
Jayde Conboy, Emily Wilcox, Kelli Butkiewicz & Susan Lewis
Dr. Nick Harrel & Kaelyn Harrel
Nita Bonilla with David & Jen Long and Mark Bonilla
Sophia Acosta & Victoria Long
Amanda Laraway & Theresa Redmond
Jessica Richardson & Brenna Thomas
The Scene

