St. Joseph the Worker Receives Grant from Thunderbirds Charities for Employment Program Expansion

St. Joseph the Worker, a leading Phoenix nonprofit committed to empowering unhoused, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals with a pathway to stability and self-sufficiency through quality employment, received a $125,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities. The funds will support the organization’s free Employment Without Barriers program, which provides employment opportunities for anyone stable, prepared and eager to work, regardless of the economic climate or individual situation.

“SJW’s partnership with Thunderbirds Charities and their financial support is vital to our community. Their contributions help sustain our free direct-hire employment program, Employment Without Barriers, which has offered comprehensive employment services for over 35 years. Through this program, SJW has helped more individuals secure quality paying jobs than any other workforce organization in Arizona,” said Carrie Masters, CEO of St. Joseph the Worker. “Our goal is to provide long-term solutions for our clients, empowering them to achieve independence and reduce reliance on government assistance.”

Unlike traditional job search service providers, the nonprofit goes beyond providing job leads and resume support. The organization works to provide qualified candidates to its Preferred Business Partners by assessing an individual’s skills, physical abilities, transportation, background and both short- and long-term interests. SJW then connects these individuals to long-term opportunities, aligning their interests and skills with local businesses and workplace culture.

SJW breaks down barriers by providing transportation, interview preparation and professional attire if needed. Once a job is secured, SJW provides clients with transportation assistance, uniforms and work shoes so they show up ready to succeed. If a job opportunity requires special tools, certifications or training, SJW will help the individual obtain them.

“Thunderbirds Charities is proud to support the Employment Without Barriers program,” said George Thimsen, president of Thunderbirds Charities. “St. Joseph the Worker provides invaluable assistance to those in need, connecting them to quality employment opportunities. This program plays a crucial role in enabling individuals to rebuild their lives and provide a better future for their families.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit sjwjobs.org and thunderbirdscharities.org.