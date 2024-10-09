Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Founder Announces Retirement, Board Names Successor

SWCC Founder Linda Searles (left) and new Executive Director Raandi Morales (right)

After three decades of rescuing and rehabilitating Arizona’s native wildlife, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Founder Linda Searles is stepping down as Executive Director.

The organization’s Board of Directors has named Valley native and longtime SWCC volunteer Raandi Morales as her successor. Morales will officially take over operations on January 1, 2025.

Since founding SWCC in 1994, Searles has grown the center into one of the Southwest’s leading wildlife sanctuaries, providing care for over 350 animals each year and successfully releasing more than 200 back into the wild annually.

Morales is closing her longtime Carefree-based real estate law practice to dedicate herself fully to the new role. She has volunteered at SWCC for years and has a background in animal welfare and leadership. A Scottsdale native and SWCC board member, she currently chairs SWCC’s Facilities Committee. She will lead the organization into its next chapter, which includes plans for a potential expansion to a 100-acre site at McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

“I am honored to follow in Linda’s footsteps and lead Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center into its next chapter,” Morales said. “This organization has been a beacon of hope for Arizona’s wildlife, and I’m committed to building on Linda’s remarkable legacy. With the support of our incredible team, volunteers, and community, I look forward to expanding our efforts in wildlife rescue, education and conservation. Together, we will continue to protect and preserve the animals that make our state so unique.”

Searles will remain involved with SWCC, serving as Honorary Chair of the capital campaign for the new campus.

“As I step into retirement, I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey of the last 30 years,” Searles said. “Southwest Wildlife has been a labor of love, and I am confident that Raandi Morales will continue this important work with the same passion and dedication because she is deeply aligned with its mission.

“Her deep commitment to animal welfare and her strong leadership skills make her the perfect person to guide SWCC into its next chapter. I look forward to watching Raandi build on our legacy and uphold and preserve the center’s guiding vision as she leads Southwest toward even greater service, impact and visibility in Arizona.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit southwestwildlife.org.