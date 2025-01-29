Sonoran University of Health Sciences Appoints Dr. Lise Alschuler as New President

Sonoran University of Health Sciences announced the appointment of Lise Alschuler, ND, FABNO, MBA, as its new president and CEO, effective July 2025. Dr. Alschuler, a leader in integrative medicine and distinguished naturopathic physician, is the institution’s fourth president and first female president, and succeeds Dr. Paul Mittman, who is retiring after 25 years of service.

Dr. Alschuler currently serves as associate director of the Fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine and professor of clinical medicine at the University of Arizona.

The selection of Dr. Alschuler follows a comprehensive national search guided by a Presidential Search Committee comprised of trustees, faculty, staff and student representatives.

“Dr. Alschuler has consistently demonstrated her qualities as a passionate, collaborative and visionary leader throughout this process,” said Sonoran University board of trustees chair Fran Towey. “She is committed to leading the institution through its next stages of growth and development while remaining true to the healing power of nature as a distinguishing feature of Sonoran University.”

Dr. Alschuler is a best-selling author on integrative cancer approaches, a researcher in natural health, a successful entrepreneur, a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader in the $300 billion natural products industry, and an accomplished academic administrator, practitioner and educator. Her commitment to the healthcare community includes volunteer leadership roles with the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the Oncology Association of Naturopathic Physicians.

“I am thrilled to lead Sonoran University into its next exciting chapter. Building on Dr. Mittman’s remarkable legacy, I am committed to elevating our institution as the premier destination for natural health sciences education,” said Dr. Alschuler.

For more behind this Frontdoors, visit sonoran.edu.