People with Disabilities Complete a Masterpiece of Inclusion

Civitan Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of people with disabilities, announced the completion of a breathtaking mosaic and painted mural depicting a desert landscape. The project, led by 80-year-old art director Merilee Adams, spans 22-by-14-feet on the west-facing exterior of Civitan Village in Phoenix and stands as a testament to the creativity, inclusion and community spirit of people with disabilities.

Eight members of Civitan’s Art Core Program demonstrated their talents, creativity and ability to learn new skills by deeply involving themselves in every aspect of the three-month project. This comprehensive experience allowed members to conceptualize and work with various new materials and tools, with accommodations made to suit their abilities and interests.

“The mural took on a life of its own that was much bigger than any of us expected and has been an incredibly empowering journey for the members who have, over time, truly developed into fine artists,” said Adams, a third-generation artist and pioneer of Civitan Foundation’s art program. “They learned new techniques, overcame challenges, developed stronger beliefs in their abilities and felt an overwhelming sense of accomplishment for creating a masterpiece with their own two hands.”

The mural features a vibrant 14-foot mosaic cactus as its centerpiece, created entirely with donated tile and windshield glass. The towering cactus is flanked by additional painted cacti, set against a backdrop of desert mountains. The scene is complemented by a variety of plant life, including foliage and prickly pears. Adding to the lively desert landscape are hand-painted depictions of local wildlife.

Creating this mural was a complex process. Members measured, sawed, sealed and grouted wood before securing the intricate mosaic designs. The cacti and wave mosaic portion covers 50 square feet of the mural, and the remaining 250 square feet of the desert landscape is painted.

This project not only beautifies Civitan Village but also symbolizes the foundation’s mission to enrich the lives of people with disabilities through meaningful and creative endeavors. Visitors to Civitan Village can view the mural and learn more about the foundation’s work. Additionally, the Art Core Program members sell their creations in galleries at the Village and at Flerish Thrift & Gift, a retail shop staffed by Civitan Foundation members that supports the nonprofit.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit civitanfoundationaz.org