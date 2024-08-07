New Pathways for Youth Receives Grant from NBA Foundation

New Pathways for Youth recently announced a grant from the NBA Foundation to support Phoenix area youth. The funding will be used to strengthen New Pathways’ Level Up and Level Up Academy initiatives, which engage low-income communities with a particular focus on Black youth impacted by Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

Level Up provides robust support through multiyear 1:1 mentorship and a unique personal development curriculum, which have been proven to create transformative change in the lives of teens.

Young people in the Level Up program receive personalized support through goal setting and progress tracking. The program also emphasizes workforce integration through monthly group outings and partnerships with employers, fostering connections critical for career readiness and success.

Level Up Academy brings New Pathways’ unique personal development curriculum into the classroom through partnerships with schools, community groups and other local nonprofits. The course is designed to help young people develop the skills and mindsets needed for success in high school and beyond, including critical thinking, problem-solving, time management and coping skills.

Through Level Up and Level Up Academy, New Pathways for Youth promotes school-to-career employment opportunities for Black youth. The holistic approach not only addresses immediate educational and career needs but also provides the stability and support necessary for long-term success.

“We are grateful to the NBA Foundation for their partnership and support of our work,” said Karen Johnson, Ph.D., president & CEO of New Pathways for Youth. “We are excited for the opportunity to build authentic connections in the communities we serve to reach even more youth and help them realize new possibilities for their futures.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit npfy.org.