Mandy Tripoli Named New Executive Director of Mesa Arts Center

After 13 years of service with the organization, Mandy Tripoli has been appointed the new executive director of Mesa Arts Center.

She most recently served as deputy director of visual arts, engagement and education, and served as interim executive director of Mesa Arts Center from July 2023 to February 2024. The executive director oversees the programming and operations of Mesa Arts Center, including live performances, art studios, the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, festivals and engagement and education programming.

“As someone born in Mesa and deeply rooted in this community, it’s an honor to lead this dynamic organization,” Tripoli said. “As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mesa Arts Center, we are strategically envisioning its future. Together, we have the momentum to inspire and ignite the next 20 years through the arts — creating spaces for dialogue, inclusion and artistic innovation for all.”

Tripoli has more than 20 years of experience in shaping arts and culture initiatives with the goal of strengthening community connections. As a leader, she established new models of arts engagement, community partnerships and provided arts opportunities for diverse voices across all artistic genres.

She has also served in a board and advisory capacity with national and state-based arts and service organizations, such as the National Assembly of State Art Agencies and Mesa Urban Garden. Tripoli has been an invited presenter and panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts, Americans for the Arts and the American Alliance of Museums Association, among others. Tripoli holds a degree in art history from Arizona State University.

The executive director position at Mesa Arts Center was previously combined with the role of Arts and Culture Department director, a dual responsibility held by former department leaders. Illya Riske will continue serving as acting Arts and Culture Department director. The department’s structure is realigned to support the newly distinct role of executive director at Mesa Arts Center.

Mesa Arts Center is owned and operated by the City of Mesa.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit mesaartscenter.com.