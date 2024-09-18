Kellenberger + Tollefson Center Grants Over $250K to Support LGBTQ Initiatives 

The Arizona Community Foundation’s Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy has announced that it has granted $258,110 to nonprofits serving LGBTQ people across Arizona through its 2024 annual grant cycle.

“We are honored to support 21 outstanding nonprofit organizations dedicated to uplifting the LBGTQIA+ community in Arizona,” said JD Kemper, co-chair of the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center Grant Committee. “These organizations cover a diverse range of essential services, each making a meaningful impact in the community.”

The projects and programs that were funded respond to the Center’s three priority areas of focus: youth, aging/seniors and transgender people.

”I’m grateful to the generous donors who empowered our volunteer advisory council to identify the nonprofits that would best advance justice and opportunity for LGBTQ people in Arizona,” said Steve May, outgoing chair of the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center Advisory Council.

The Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy contributes to a society that advances justice and opportunity for Arizona’s LGBTQ people and the communities where they live. With this recent grant cycle, the total grants and scholarships that have been awarded from the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center and ACF’s dedicated funds that support the LGBTQ community amounts to over $1.5 million.

Since its inception, ACF has awarded more than $1.3 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, tribal entities and government agencies. For more behind this Frontdoor, go to azfoundation.org.