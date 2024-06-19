Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Announces Sweetly Successful 2024 Cookie Season

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is celebrating the entrepreneurial success of Girl Scouts across central and northern Arizona after more than 3.4 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies were sold during the 2024 Cookie Season. Through their efforts, Girl Scouts developed key business skills and raised funds that stay 100 percent local to support a variety of educational Girl Scout programs, experiences and community projects.

Here is how the cookie numbers stacked up in 2024:

7,817 girls in central and northern Arizona sold 3,413,035 boxes of cookies.

The per-girl average was 436 boxes each, up from 409 boxes each in 2023.

1,041,395 packages were sold online through the Digital Cookie program.

The most popular cookie sold was Girl Scout Thin Mints.

“This Girl Scout Cookie Season was truly one to remember as girls took their entrepreneurial skills to new heights and found innovative ways to sell and integrate digital sales into their strategy, reaching the community more than ever with over 1 million boxes sold digitally,” said Mary Mitchell, co-CEO of GSACPC. “This cookie season was so much sweeter with the support from the community and the contributions of our Girl Scout volunteers and parents that power the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.”

Mitchell also notes the five essential skills that Girl Scouts attain through the Girl Scout Cookie Program: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girl Scouts who participate in the cookie program help enhance the experiences of their Girl Scout sisters now and beyond by generating proceeds that support a number of GSACPC programs, community outreach projects and enrichment, including:

Sparking adventure by attending Girl Scout Summer Camp, while also maintaining the four camp facilities and outdoor programming year-round

Girls and their individual troops earn proceeds for troop activities and community service projects.

Providing STEM, outdoor, life-skills and entrepreneurial programs for Girl Scouts to participate in, including providing access to programs for girls residing in the Navajo Nation and Hopi Lands

Financial assistance to cover membership, uniforms and camperships for any family needing extra support

Supporting girls’ passions, take-action projects and pursuit of the Girl Scout High Awards through service projects that make an impact on our community

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit girlscoutsaz.org.