FedEx Donates Mobile Canteen to Salvation Army Southwest Division

FedEx announced it donated a mobile canteen to the Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) vehicle fleet of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, which is based in Phoenix and serves Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Nevada. This is the 24th mobile canteen FedEx has donated across the U.S. and around the world since 2006.

“We are grateful to FedEx, one of our valued corporate supporters, for supplying us with this new canteen, which we anticipate will be capable of serving about 1,200 meals a day,” said Major Charles Fowler, The Salvation Army Southwest Divisional Commander. “The advantage of having a mobile unit is it allows us to go wherever the need is and bring hope to the hurting. My prayer is that when this canteen comes rolling into a neighborhood that people will see more than the iconic red shield. They will see beyond their situation and get a glimpse of a better tomorrow.”

No matter where disaster or emergencies strike, The Salvation Army EDS is among the first to arrive on the scene and often the last to leave, serving survivors and first responders with emergency food, beverages and snacks, shelter, financial assistance, case management, household goods, repair and rebuild assistance, donations management and emotional and spiritual care. Last year, The Salvation Army Southwest Division helped nearly 520,000 people through a range of social services.

Southwest EDS recently concluded a month-long response to aid those affected by the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire near Ruidoso, New Mexico, helping over 2,500 people with more than 161,000 meals, beverages, and snacks; over $62,000 in financial assistance; and donated household goods and supplies valued at nearly $615,000.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit southwest.salvationarmy.org.