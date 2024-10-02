Visit Valleywise Health Foundation

Oct. 2, 2024

Barrett-Jackson to Auction 2 Cars for Charity at New Scottsdale Event

Barrett-Jackson will feature two cars to be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting charities at its first-ever October event in Scottsdale.

The sales will be part of the 2024 Scottsdale Fall Auction on Oct. 10-13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The first retail production all-electric 2025 Cadillac ESCALADE IQ, VIN 001, will be one of the vehicles. A full 100 percent of the hammer price will go to the Detroit Children’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring Detroit children receive a quality education. The vehicle, donated by Cadillac, is the brand’s first all-electric, full-size SUV.

“We’re honored that Cadillac is bringing the sale of their first retail production ESCALADE IQ to Barrett-Jackson,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This is a tremendous opportunity for someone to own an incredible piece of automotive history. We are proud that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will support children’s education throughout Detroit.”

Additionally, a special 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will cross the block during the fall auction to benefit charity. Powered by a Coyote V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Ember Metallic Mustang is capable of an exhilarating 500 horsepower. Selling with No Reserve, 100 percent of the hammer price will directly benefit Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian aid organization dedicated to helping those in need.

Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $155 million for charitable causes over the past 53 years.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit barrett-jackson.com.

Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: News
Visit Catholic Charities

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Next Doors: Ensuring Everyone’s Heard

Next Doors: Ensuring Everyone’s Heard

Back to Top