Barrett-Jackson to Auction 2 Cars for Charity at New Scottsdale Event

Barrett-Jackson will feature two cars to be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting charities at its first-ever October event in Scottsdale.

The sales will be part of the 2024 Scottsdale Fall Auction on Oct. 10-13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The first retail production all-electric 2025 Cadillac ESCALADE IQ, VIN 001, will be one of the vehicles. A full 100 percent of the hammer price will go to the Detroit Children’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring Detroit children receive a quality education. The vehicle, donated by Cadillac, is the brand’s first all-electric, full-size SUV.

“We’re honored that Cadillac is bringing the sale of their first retail production ESCALADE IQ to Barrett-Jackson,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This is a tremendous opportunity for someone to own an incredible piece of automotive history. We are proud that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will support children’s education throughout Detroit.”

Additionally, a special 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will cross the block during the fall auction to benefit charity. Powered by a Coyote V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Ember Metallic Mustang is capable of an exhilarating 500 horsepower. Selling with No Reserve, 100 percent of the hammer price will directly benefit Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian aid organization dedicated to helping those in need.

Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $155 million for charitable causes over the past 53 years.

