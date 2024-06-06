Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

June 6, 2024

10th Annual Foodist Award Winners Announced

The team from Joe's Farm Grill

This week, the Arizona Restaurant Association announced the winners of its 10th annual Foodist Awards. This decade-long event recognizes the best of the best in a variety of categories that represent culinary excellence in the Arizona food and beverage industry. Finalists and winners in each category are chosen by peers and the dining community at large.

This year’s winners include:

Standout Signature Dish
-Hush Burger at Fire at Will

Best Dish in a Supporting Role
-Grilled Street Corn at CRUjiente Tacos

Best Vegan Delight
-Vegan Bahn Mi at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company

Favorite Local Craft Beer
-Barrio Blonde, Barrio Brewing Co.

Most Creative Handcrafted Cocktail Program
-Quartz

Outstanding Bar/Nightlife Experience
-The Little Woody

Exceptional Culinary Experience
-Anhelo Restaurant

Best Food Truck Experience
-Randizzle’s

Emerging Restaurant of the Year
-Course Restaurant

Uniquely Arizona
-Queen Creek Olive Mill

Outstanding Hospitality Group
-Cast Iron Concepts

Phenomenal Fast Casual Concept
-Joe’s Farm Grill

Best World Flavors
-Belly Kitchen & Bar

Top Mixologist/Bartender
-Moises Castro, Bacanora

Top Chef
-Cory Oppold, Course Restaurant

The Foodist Awards also presents the coveted Food Pioneer Award to one individual each year. This recognition serves as the Foodist’s lifetime achievement award, honoring a lifetime of outstanding culinary excellence that continues to educate, inspire and foster a deeper understanding of the culinary culture in Arizona. The 2024 Food Pioneer Award was awarded to Matt Carter of Fat Ox, The Mission and Zinc Bistro.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit foodistawards.com.

