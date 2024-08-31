Creating Culture: Voices United

Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus takes a stand

Over its more than three-decade history, the identity of the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus has shifted and expanded, taking on a life of its own as it continues to find its voice. However, through the years, the organization’s mission has remained steadfast: to unite, inspire, educate and entertain.

“We are a community with three goals: to create great art, be a pillar of strength in our community and be a model for our community,” said Antonio Lozano, PHXGMC’s artistic director.

PHXGMC was formerly known as the Phoenix Metropolitan Men’s Chorus and, even further back, the Grand Canyon Men’s Chorale. The newest name change came in March of 2020 — a transformative time.

“That was a huge step for us to authentically say, ‘This is who we are. This is us standing in the light of our actual identity.’ And just that name change alone, I think, brings more people in,” said Brandon Sours, PHXGMC’s marketing director.

The organizational changes have not slowed since the name change. The chorus’s longtime artistic director, Marc Gaston, stepped away from his position this year after an illustrious 22-year tenure. An extensive national search found Lozano, who was selected to take on the role.

“My biggest thing is not taking over, not replacing, not reinventing new things to create our own identity,” Lozano said. “We have an identity. We just need to keep that going while honoring the path paved before us.”

The 94-member chorus hosts two yearly concerts: a holiday concert in December and an end-of-season concert in June. It also partners with other Valley organizations throughout the year to spread love, music and pride.

PHXGMC has sent many members to Dancing for one•n•ten, a ballroom competition fundraiser for LGBTQ youth programs, as well as Aunt Rita’s Aids Walk, and they perform at World AIDS Day in partnership with Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS. It also participates in Men Do Sing (formerly known as Boys to Men), a yearly event bringing Arizona youth and adult men’s choruses together, hosted by Orpheus Men’s Chorus.

“It’s a big showcase of all the different men’s choruses as a way to show the younger singers there that there’s a pipeline that you can continue to sing beyond high school, beyond junior high,” said Sours.

In 2012, it established Omaggio, an LGBTQ chorus, providing a safe space for youth to explore their artistic expression and growth. This season, the chorus is thrilled to relaunch the program in collaboration with one•n•ten. Once a group consisting of mostly older singers, the chorus has its sights set on reaching a younger core, opening up opportunities for future artists and creating a community for gay artists in the Valley.

PHXGMC hosts biannual open auditions in August and January, where participants have 15 minutes to showcase their talents.

The chorus consists of both experienced musicians and amateurs. This isn’t a dog-eat-dog, disputatious group with members clawing for solos like you see in movies. As Lozano puts it, “It was a warm hug when I walked through the door. That’s what it felt like. It was very safe.”

Those who want to be involved with the organization but are not singers can volunteer in other ways, like technical and fundraising support, as well as board membership.

“We are always looking for new voices both within the chorus and also on our governing board,” Sours said. “We would welcome anyone who has a heart for service and anyone who has a heart for the music and the art that we share.”

PHXGMC will continue to evolve, but its goal remains rooted in creating a welcoming and inspiring community. With each name change and leadership transition, the organization has embraced its identity more fully. This sense of continuity and purpose is evident in its collaborations with the Valley community, showcasing a dedication to nurturing future artists and leaders. A commitment to authenticity and community resilience is what truly defines the chorus.

“I come from a leadership standpoint of, ‘We have got to be proactive instead of reactive.’ So a part of that is putting ourselves out there in a light that shows that, yes, we are who we are, but we are not who you say we are,” Lozano said. “We stand for what’s right. And we fight against what is wrong. That is what I want the world to know about this organization. This is what the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus stands for. And we’re not afraid, and we will not run.”

To learn more, visit phxgmc.org.