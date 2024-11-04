Charity Spotlight: Spreading Joy Through Books

A young reader’s gift to the world

Origin

After a spring break visit to New York in March 2020, Anaik Sachdev’s mother was diagnosed with COVID-19. During those weeks at home, Anaik found comfort in books. They helped him escape isolation, even as his family struggled with illness.

Soon after, his grandmother tested positive and was hospitalized, and Anaik realized how harsh isolation can be. “I would FaceTime her during her stay at the hospital, and I saw that she had no sunlight in her room. She couldn’t interact with anyone — it felt so lonely,” he said. “Back home, we were reading books to pass time. I thought to myself that books could be a great escape from loneliness.”

Inspired by the books that had brought him comfort, he had an idea that would not only lift his grandmother’s spirits but would eventually reach thousands around the world. Anaik launched Loving Library on his 8th birthday.

Mission

Loving Library is known for kids helping other kids in need. Its mission is to inspire young people to support the mental health of others by putting books in the hands of children facing isolation, creating a youth-driven movement that fosters empathy and leadership.

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

Founded by an 8-year-old, Loving Library remains a youth-driven organization today. Its Youth Ambassadors, ranging in age from 5 to 17, are the backbone of the project. From the 5-year-old delivering his first book to the 17-year-old organizing donations, Loving Library teaches young people to become active, empathetic changemakers. This hands-on experience builds skills like leadership, communication and project management — all while making a difference for peers in need.

Program Highlight

Loving Library’s 30 Youth Ambassadors have reached more than 16,000 children in underserved communities around the world. They provide books and journals that serve not only as a means of escape but as tools for emotional regulation and stress relief.

“I have learned that small acts can make big changes,” said 17-year-old Youth Ambassador Karina Koppikar. “I never thought that something as simple as a book could be a source of entertainment, escape and education, all in one.”

Future

Loving Library is excited to expand its Youth Ambassador program to build the next generation of philanthropic leaders. Through community service, Youth Ambassadors develop leadership and social-emotional skills while making a difference in the lives of others. The program also fosters self-esteem in underserved youth through meaningful connections and donated literature. By showing kids they are valued and can contribute to their communities, Loving Library builds lifelong civic engagement and mental health benefits for everyone involved.

To learn more, visit thelovinglibrary.org.