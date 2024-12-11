Vision Screenings Provided for Arizona Students Thanks to Philanthropy and Innovation

A new initiative is transforming vision care for Arizona’s children. This school year, approximately 500,000 students in public and charter schools are receiving vision screenings thanks to a new state law and the collaborative efforts of Eyes On Learning, a public-private coalition focused on improving children’s vision health.

The law mandates screenings at key educational milestones — school entry, third grade and seventh grade. It also allows schools to expand screenings across additional grades, ensuring early detection of vision problems that could hinder learning and development.

Philanthropic support has been pivotal to the program’s success. Organizations such as BHHS Legacy Foundation, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and Vitalyst Health Foundation funded Arizona Vision Kits, enabling schools to conduct screenings for free. These kits include tools for evaluating visual acuity, color deficiency and depth perception. Over 800 kits have been distributed statewide.

This year also marks the pilot launch of EyeSpy 20/20, a cutting-edge, web-based vision screening technology. Developed by the Arizona nonprofit VisionQuest 20/20, this innovative tool uses game design elements to assess visual acuity, depth perception and color vision via smartphones, tablets or computers. EyeSpy 20/20 aims to make screenings faster, more accessible and cost-effective. Supported by grants from Arizona Community Foundation, The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation and others, the program is being piloted in 200 schools with plans for statewide availability.

“Ensuring vision health is critical to learning,” said Karen Woodhouse, director of Eyes On Learning. “This initiative reflects the power of public and philanthropic collaboration to create a brighter future for Arizona’s children.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to EyesOnLearning.org.