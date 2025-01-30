Four Branches Bourbon Raises More Than $400K for Veterans and First Responders

In 2023, four veterans came together to create Four Branches Bourbon to raise a glass to honor the sacrifices of those who have served. One significant way the company has demonstrated this is by raising money through bottle auctions and directly donating to nonprofits that support veterans, first responders and their families. Since May 2023, Four Branches Bourbon has helped raise more than $400,000.

“The inspiration for Four Branches came from a fellow Marine and CIA contract officer, Greg Wright Jr., who sacrificed his life to help save others while on a mission in the Middle East,” said Rick Franco, co-founder of Four Branches Bourbon. “We are deeply inspired by his courage and giving back to veteran organizations.”

Four Branches focuses its philanthropic efforts on supporting organizations that serve veterans, first responders and specialized units connected to the founders’ service, including special operations and intelligence communities. Last year, Four Branches supported several local nonprofits, including Childsplay, Sentinel Foundation and Unbridled Pathways.

Current nonprofit beneficiaries include Folds of Honor, which is dedicated to providing scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military personnel; The Third Option Foundation, which aims to heal, support and honor the officers of the CIA Special Activities Center and their families; and The Special Forces Association, which serves to educate the public on the history, present and future development of the U.S. Army Special Forces.

“It has been a privilege to support the fundraising efforts of these vital organizations and reach this milestone in such a short period,” said Mike Trott, co-founder and managing principal of Four Branches Bourbon, who lives in Arizona. “We did not expect such an outpouring of support to rally around Four Branches, and it’s such an honor to be able to give back.”

Bottles of the Founders Blend Bourbon have been auctioned off at many national fundraising events, reaching impressive levels of $5,000 and $15,000, and even more than $20,000 was paid for a single bottle.

