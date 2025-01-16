CASS Celebrates Grand Opening of The Haven Senior Shelter

Phoenix marked a pivotal milestone in addressing homelessness among older adults today with the grand opening of The Haven, a transformative emergency shelter solution for seniors experiencing homelessness created by Central Arizona Shelter Services.

This landmark project addresses the urgent needs of one of the most vulnerable populations in Arizona. The 130-unit facility, transformed from a former Phoenix Inn, is reimagined to feel like a residential community for aging and medically at-risk individuals.

The Haven offers a safe, supportive and community-like environment for up to 170 older adults (aged 55 and above) who are aging or medically at risk. With its welcoming, residential feel, The Haven provides comprehensive wrap-around services, including case management and dementia screenings, tailored to the unique needs of its residents.

As the fastest-growing demographic of homeless individuals in Maricopa County, older adults face increasing challenges. The Haven provides a critical solution by providing safe, temporary shelter and on-site support services in partnership with CASS and other community organizations.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cassaz.org.