Big Dig for Kids Raises More Than $1M for Phoenix Children’s

Big Dig for Kids presented by Sundt Construction raised more than $1,080,000 for Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders’ MIBG Targeted Therapy Program.

The event, which took place on November 2, has contributed $2.5 million to the Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders’ MIBG Targeted Therapy Program since its inception.

Two-hundred Phoenix Children’s patients participated in this year’s event, which gives children and their families the unique opportunity to safely operate excavators, fly high on a scissor lift, and explore heavy equipment in a controlled construction zone. The event also featured crafts and activities in the Kids Zone, offering a memorable experience for children of all abilities.

“This event proves to be spectacular each year,” said Sandra Garcia, senior event planner at Phoenix Children’s Foundation. “The construction community makes such a difference. It requires so much dedication from so many kind-hearted people to make Big Dig for Kids a reality.”

The signature fundraising event’s founding board members include Crawford Concepts, Empire-CAT Southwest, Sundt Construction, Rummel Construction, Inc., Sunstate Equipment Co., United Rentals, Kiewit Corporate, Sportex Safety, and Skanska.

“Being part of Big Dig for Kids has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Brad Kanwischer, senior construction manager at Hines and co-chair of this year’s event. “It’s truly inspiring to see the positive impact this event has on so many children and their families. Watching these brave kids, who face daily health challenges, light up as they put on hard hats and explore the construction world is something that never fails to warm my heart.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/big-dig-for-kids.