Armer Foundation for Kids Receives $100,000 from The Dale Jr. Foundation

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will donate $1 million to charities across the United States to celebrate reaching the one million follower mark on Instagram. He identified 10 nonprofits located in each of the top 10 cities where his Instagram followers reside. Each organization will receive $100,000, including the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Armer Foundation for Kids.

The Armer Foundation for Kids reduces financial barriers for families so they can care for their children with chronic or life-altering diseases that can often lead to unforeseen financial burdens. Since its founding in 2019, the nonprofit has raised more than $1 million in support of 20 local families whose children were facing the unthinkable.

“No family should be financially stressed while focusing on the care of their child who is facing the unimaginable, and that’s where we step in,” said Jennifer Armer, the founder of Armer Foundation for Kids. “There are no words to describe how grateful we are to Dale Jr. and The Dale Jr. Foundation. We are going to be able to change a lot of lives.”

“This is an exciting time for The Dale Jr. Foundation,” said Earnhardt Jr. “None of this would be possible without the support from the fans and followers. To have the opportunity to give back in this way is truly special.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit armerfoundation.org and thedalejrfoundation.org.