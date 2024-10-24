Act One Kicks Off 13th Season of Free Arts Field Trips for Low-Income Students

Act One, an Arizona-based nonprofit that provides access to arts and cultural events to low-income Title I schools, is kicking off its 2024-25 in-person field trip season. This year, more than 250 in-person field trips will be made with 35 cultural partners, such as the Musical Instrument Museum, Gammage and Ballet Arizona.

The 2024-25 kickoff event included a performance from the Tetra String Quartet at the Orpheum Theatre in Central Phoenix. More than 2,500 students in kindergarten through 6th grade from school districts across the Valley got the chance of a lifetime to experience classical music at no cost.

Tetra String Quartet’s “Power of Expression” is an hour-long program featuring music from a diverse group of composers and invites students to think about music’s power to express feelings, tell stories and help people feel connected.

“Arts education field trips take students beyond the classroom to expand their imagination and are an essential component of a well-rounded education,” said Dr. Beth Maloney, executive director at Act One. “Although many arts venues offer students a reduced price, Title I schools do not have the resources to support ticket purchases and transportation. Act One addresses this equity gap by providing transportation and free admission to some of the most renowned arts and cultural experiences in the Valley.”

Research shows that access to the arts is an essential tool for youth development and has been proven to improve physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive development in children, particularly those living in poverty. However, field trips are often the first things to go when Title I school budgets are cut, along with arts programs.

According to a 2024 report from the Arizona Department of Education, 644 Arizona schools currently offer no arts education, 39 percent of which are designated as Title I schools.

This year’s cultural partnerships include experiential activities such as backstage tours, question-and-answer sessions with performers and artists, and other exciting opportunities to maximize student impact. Each year, Act One searches for opportunities appropriate for various age groups and curriculum areas to ensure a wide array of student experiences.

Since the program began in 2011, nearly 400,000 students from Title I schools have been connected to the arts through Act One’s in-person field trip program, including access to live performances, music, theater and museums.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit act1az.org.