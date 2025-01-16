Wine Experts Battle at The Mick’s Somm Brawl  

Photos courtesy of The Mick Brasserie and Bar

Now in its fourth year, Somm Brawl features eight sommeliers from Arizona competing head-to-head in multi-week brackets at The Mick Brasserie and Bar in Scottsdale.

Each round includes a four-course dinner paired with two selections from top wine experts representing Arizona’s finest restaurants, resorts and distributors.

“Somm Brawl has proven to be an enjoyable way to unite wine enthusiasts,” said Jeffrey Menzer, wine director at The Mick. “It has been wonderful to witness the event’s growth over the years. Participants consistently have a fantastic time, and I believe the diners gain valuable knowledge as well.”

Competitors receive the menu and budget ahead of time and can consult The Mick’s chef and co-owner Brent Menke about his vision for each dish. Each competitor selects a wine to pair with each course, which The Mick will source, allowing guests to purchase bottles to take home.

To maintain the element of surprise, wine bottles are wrapped, concealing their labels. Each competitor shares their journey into the world of wine before the tasting begins. Guests select their favorite selections with each course. Once the wines are revealed, the sommeliers explain their choices, igniting lively discussions among diners.

This year’s Somm Brawl kicked off on Jan. 13 with a battle between Ali Amundson from Pinard Wine Bar and Lynn Allison, owner of Mise En Place. Allison won and will face off against another sommelier in the semifinal round.

Other competitors in the first round of Somm Brawl are Megan Cruz from Wrigley Mansion vs. Achraf Iraqui from Andaz Scottsdale on Jan. 20, Certified Sommelier Nisa Paris vs. Mark Rink from Casino Arizona on Jan. 27 and Tyler McBride from Oeno Wine Lounge vs. Certified Sommelier Johnathan Osifuye-White on Feb. 3.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit themickaz.com.